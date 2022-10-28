Desi Lydic Is Thankful For Modern Halloween Sex Rite In Holiday History Lesson

Desi Lydic hates candy corns, but she’s got plenty of love for Halloween’s Irish roots. (Watch the video below.)

“The Daily Show” correspondent gave a fun Halloween history lesson this week, noting that the holiday descended from the Celtic pagan Festival of Samhain.

Advertisement

“That’s right, the Irish gave us not one but two holidays where people get wasted and have sex behind a Dunkin’ Donuts,” she said. “Hey, Ireland, thank you.”

Lydic also threw in some religious commentary, teaching that Catholics gave the festival a “holy makeover” evolving into “Halloween.”

“Like many other scary things, you have the Catholic church to thank,” she said.

Let Lydic explain how “assholery” emerged and the brilliant idea aimed to curb it. Your plastic pumpkin bucket is so thankful.