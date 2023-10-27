‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Desus Nice Has 1 Cheeky Question About Clarence Thomas

“The Daily Show” guest host Desus Nice on Thursday had a message for the wealthy executive who reportedly loaned Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas a quarter-million-plus dollars, which financed Thomas’ purchase of a high-end RV, which Thomas reportedly “never repaid” in full.
“You want to hang sometime?” Nice cheekily asked.
“Yo, let’s catch a Knicks game,” he continued. “We got courtside tickets if you pay for them.”
The latest reported instance of Thomas receiving gifts from wealthy benefactors was detailed in a report released by Senate Democrats on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Thomas has “accepted more gifts than Make-A-Wish kids,” joked Nice.
Watch Nice’s entire monologue here: