Seth Meyers on Thursday contrasted the “blustery, unhinged” figure that former President Donald Trump cuts in public to the Trump “who only exists when he’s under oath” and under threat of perjury.

When testifying, Trump is “suddenly much calmer, he’s more restrained, you could even say sheepish,” noted the “Late Night” comedian.

To prove the point, Meyers aired a video deposition from the future president in a 2016 lawsuit. In the clip, Trump answers questions in a respectful tone.

“That footage is amazing,” said Meyers. “It’s like watching the neighborhood Rottweiler who’s always terrorizing the mailman suddenly mope around in a cone.”

“Like in public he’s a raving lunatic screaming shit like, ‘Radical woke Democrats are using windmills and secret satellites to kill Christmas’ and then under oath he’s practically Emily Post,” he added.

It’s because under oath is “the only place Trump faces consequences,” explained Meyers, who later noted how the ex-POTUS’ latest outburst against a court staffer in his civil fraud trial — in violation of a gag order which banned him from doing so — saw him slapped with a $10,000 fine.

