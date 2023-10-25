What's Hot

Entertainment the daily showDesus Nice

‘Daily Show’ Guest Desus Nice Reminds Short-Lived GOP Nominee Of Incredible Flub

“I’ve never seen anyone do anything close to this,” the comedian joked about Rep. Tom Emmer, the latest Republican to fail to become House speaker.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

“The Daily Show” guest host Desus Nice on Tuesday poked fun at House Majority Whip Tom Emmer’s (R-Minn.) ridiculously short-lived bid to become House speaker.

Emmer was the Republican nominee for less than four hours as the GOP continued to struggle to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) following his ouster three weeks ago.

Nice said he’d been looking forward to Emmer as speaker because of his Zoom game. He then aired footage of Emmer virtually appearing in a meeting but appearing upside down on the screen.

“How does that even happen? Was the laptop upside down? Was he upside down? We all use Zoom. That’s not even an option in Zoom,” joked Nice. “I’ve never seen anyone do anything close to this.”

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot