‘Daily Show’ Guest Desus Nice Reminds Short-Lived GOP Nominee Of Incredible Flub

“The Daily Show” guest host Desus Nice on Tuesday poked fun at House Majority Whip Tom Emmer’s (R-Minn.) ridiculously short-lived bid to become House speaker.

Emmer was the Republican nominee for less than four hours as the GOP continued to struggle to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) following his ouster three weeks ago.

Nice said he’d been looking forward to Emmer as speaker because of his Zoom game. He then aired footage of Emmer virtually appearing in a meeting but appearing upside down on the screen.