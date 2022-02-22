HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When I was younger, I was responsible for washing the dishes every day. My parents cooked frequently, often in large batches that could last for several days. My stomach was satisfied, but I knew it meant there would be a multitude of dishes in the sink, on the counter and on the stove that I had to take care of. And the worst of the bunch would be *the* pot that somehow appeared as if it hadn’t been washed in three decades.

Advertisement

This infamous pot was usually reserved for things like stews, roasts and soups, and it always greeted me with caked-on food remnants of dinners past. To make my life easier and less gross, I often opted to let the inside of the pot soak in soapy water to loosen up some of the hardened food before scrubbing. This took up a lot of space in the sink and prevented me from being able to wash other dishes. What I would have given to know that there was a kitchen tool that essentially served as a second sink — without having to install a real one.

The Joseph Joseph wash and drain bowl ($15-$20 on Amazon) is a dishwashing bowl that would have saved me so much time (and scolding from my mom, as I would sometimes let huge soaking pots sit in the sink just a tad too long). It has a built-in plug and strainer so that all you have to do is twist to drain the water. It holds up to 2.35 gallons of water and measures 12.4 by 12.2 by 7.5 inches. The bowl comes in comes in gray, sky and white.

Thanks to the secure drain at the bottom, which can be removed to release food buildup, you can soak your grimiest pot without having to take up space in your sink — although you can absolutely place it in your sink if you have room. Make sure the drain is tight and secure before filling the tub with water, and then add your dirty dishes to let them soak. And this bowl’s usefulness doesn’t stop at soaking and washing dirty dishes, since you can also use it to wash fruits and vegetables like leafy greens and celery.