Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck Behind Toilet

A team of Texas firefighters got a little dog out of a tight spot on Monday.

“A small dog had managed to wedge himself behind a toilet,” read a Facebook post from the Woodlands Fire Department. “Firefighters found that ‘Tippy’ was well and truly stuck.”

Tippy, caught in a ruff spot. The Woodlands Fire Department

Photos show the tiny canine with his head sticking out from behind one side of the toilet and his body sticking out the other. Ultimately, freeing the pup necessitated removing some of the wall’s Sheetrock.

The other end of Tippy. The Woodlands Fire Department

Fire Chief Palmer Buck told People that Tippy’s owner suspected the dog had jammed himself in there in an effort to find a cool spot amid the state’s record-breaking heat wave.

After being rescued from his harrowing ordeal, the department wrote that Tippy “was last seen dozing comfortably in a much less precarious place.”