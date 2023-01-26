Doja Cat Brilliantly Takes Down Critics With Wild, Lashy Look For The Ages

Doja Cat’s latest head-turning look at Paris Fashion Week marked an epic response to critics who questioned aspects of her all recent red, crystal-laden fit.

The “Woman” singer is no stranger to unique, memorable looks in Paris as she rocked a gold-painted appearance and blue and white makeup on her face last year.

Doja recently donned 30,000 Swarovski crystals with an all-red Pat McGrath-assisted look at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show earlier this week.

She told NYLON at Wednesday’s Viktor&Rolf show that critics were “disappointed” that she didn’t have lashes on the crystal-laden look so she decided to toss on lashes in unconventional places on her face such as around her lip and on her chin.

″...I worked with one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Pat McGrath, so today I gave them lashes, so I hope they’re happy, I just want to make people” Doja said.

