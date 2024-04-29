‘Leave Your Mistake At Home’: Doja Cat Slams Parents For Bringing Kids To Her Shows

Doja Cat has found another reason to beef with her fanbase, albeit the internet thinks she has a point.
In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the Grammy-winning rapper, known for her provocative lyrics, called out parents who bring their kids to her concerts.
“Idk what the fuck you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherfucker,” she wrote on Friday.
The 28-year-old singer, who is known for her explicit songs such as “Wet Vagina” and “Fuck the Girls,” continued, “Im rapping about cum why are you bringing your offspring to my show.”
She then added, “rappin about eatin dick and pissin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home.”
Doja’s 5 million-plus followers sided with her in the comments section.
Last month, Doja found herself at odds with her fans again after they compared her natural hair texture to pubes on social media.
After the “Demons” crooner posted the cover art for her single, “Masc,” which showcased a close-up image of her natural hair, on Instagram, her fans left negative comments.
Doja called out criticism over her tight curl pattern, known as 4C hair, in an Instagram live.
She told her followers to stop comparing her hair to “sheep and pubes and carpet and popcorn and shit like that,” according to footage shared by Pop Base on X.
“We got to move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow,” she said, adding, “I can’t tell you what to do. I’m not your fucking parents. I don’t want to say too much.”