An old video of David Letterman challenging Donald Trump over the manufacture of his ties in China is going viral again, after the president on Friday “hereby” ordered U.S. companies to sever business links with the country.

In the clip from 2012, then-late-night TV host Letterman responded to then-businessman Trump’s bashing of the Obama administration over its China policy by informing Trump that his ties were actually made there.

The footage spread on Twitter on Friday as people accused Trump of hypocrisy.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber also shared it on “The Beat.” “Rarely do you see Donald Trump caught without something to say,” said Melber. “Silence.”

“To paraphrase Springsteen, ‘to face the ties that bind, you can’t break the ties that bind’ and Donald Trump is tied up with an order he can’t enforce against other companies, an order he never bothered to apply to his own company,” he added.

Check out the clip here:

WATCH: David Letterman once confronted Donald Trump over making his ties in China. pic.twitter.com/RVKjKibgSA — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) August 24, 2019