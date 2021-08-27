Trump Mocked For Repeatedly Botching Name Of ISIS Offshoot In Fox News Ramble

Donald Trump is still struggling with names.

In a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday, the former president claimed he “knocked out 100 percent of the ISIS caliphate” but that a “new ISIS” has formed: “ISIS-X.”

Khorasan is a historical term for Afghanistan and the surrounding region.

Trump eventually got the name right.

As is his tendency, however, he didn’t admit he botched it, only that he was predicting the future.

“They’ll have an ISIS-X pretty soon, which is gonna be worse than ISIS-K,” he told Hannity.

His critics fired back:

Dementia J. Trump, ladies and gents. https://t.co/t8M7AE0iQ8 — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) August 27, 2021

I’m actually watching Trump on Hannity for some reason. It’s a great reminder of what kind of President we should never elect again, and what historical revision looks like. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 27, 2021

Trump: "Now they have a new Galactic Empire called The First Order..." https://t.co/jK4U6ZS6AH — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) August 27, 2021

Donald Trump just announced the new ISIS on Fox News. Calling them ISIS-X. At least 10 Marines lost their lives in the last 24 hours and Donald Trump is celebrating and helping with ISIS branding. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 27, 2021

It’s called ISIS-K, to be fair he probably never paid attention during any of his briefings — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) August 27, 2021

And then, they will have ISIS-Z, which will be a sporty, luxury model. https://t.co/1RvBaykDSj — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) August 27, 2021

ISIS-K: …damn, that’s much cooler wtf were we thinking https://t.co/J8wd6PwXnL — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) August 27, 2021

Their leader's name is Tim ISIS https://t.co/poZuBVqWyZ — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) August 27, 2021