Donald Trump Jr. Desperately Tries To Spin His Dad's 'Walk Of Shame' Picture

Donald Trump Jr. is trying to spin the narrative on that picture taken of President Donald Trump following his underwhelming and underattended rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the weekend.

On Wednesday, Trump’s eldest son posted the photograph of his father walking back to the White House from Marine One to Instagram. He copied and pasted what he claimed was a “perfect description” of the image from another account.

“This picture is not a fraud. The Left is attempting to use it as a negative,” read the caption shared by Trump Jr.

“Its (sic) not. This is the look far too many of us that have worked a night shift or a 48 hour shift or a third job are tooo (sic) familiar with,” it continued. “This is, been working my ass off for the American people, good old fashion exhaustion, born of love; not for what your (sic) doing, but who your (sic) doing it for.”

“This isnt (sic) an attempt to say anything,” the caption concluded. “This is a candidd (sic) shot that screams ‘Ill (sic) do anything for my country!’”

Check out Trump Jr.’s post here:

The president’s critics, however, have dubbed the image his “Walk of Shame” and turned it into a meme.