A Tweet For Everything: Trump Claimed Obama Would Bomb Iran To Help Poll Numbers

A series of old tweets by President Donald Trump are resurfacing as tensions rise between the United States and Iran.
Iran this week shot down a U.S. drone, which Tehran claims was flying over its territory.
Washington called it an “unprovoked attack” and said the drone was in international airspace.
While lawmakers from both parties have urged caution, the New York Times reported that Trump authorized retaliatory strikes on Iran that were to take place on Thursday evening but called them off at the last minute.
The Times said it’s not clear why they were called off or if they could still take place.
Trump this week formally kicked off his reelection campaign amid sagging poll numbers, an ironic coincidence given that his past tweets predicted in 2011 that President Barack Obama would bomb Iran to raise his own ratings and win reelection.
When the 2012 election came and went and Obama didn’t attack Iran, Trump continued to make the same prediction, shifting the reasons to “save face” or “show how tough he is.”
In still other tweets, however, he accused Obama of being weak on Iran and even a “friend” to the nation.
Here are some of them: