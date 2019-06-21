A Tweet For Everything: Trump Claimed Obama Would Bomb Iran To Help Poll Numbers

A series of old tweets by President Donald Trump are resurfacing as tensions rise between the United States and Iran.

Iran this week shot down a U.S. drone, which Tehran claims was flying over its territory.

Washington called it an “unprovoked attack” and said the drone was in international airspace.

While lawmakers from both parties have urged caution, the New York Times reported that Trump authorized retaliatory strikes on Iran that were to take place on Thursday evening but called them off at the last minute.

The Times said it’s not clear why they were called off or if they could still take place.

Trump this week formally kicked off his reelection campaign amid sagging poll numbers, an ironic coincidence given that his past tweets predicted in 2011 that President Barack Obama would bomb Iran to raise his own ratings and win reelection.

When the 2012 election came and went and Obama didn’t attack Iran, Trump continued to make the same prediction, shifting the reasons to “save face” or “show how tough he is.”

In still other tweets, however, he accused Obama of being weak on Iran and even a “friend” to the nation.

Here are some of them:

In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2011

Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected--be careful Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2013

Remember what I previously said--Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2013

Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013