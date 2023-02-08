What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden State of the Union

Donald Trump Gives 'Real State Of The Union' And Declares He's 'A Victim'

The former president turned his supposed rebuttal of Biden's speech into an acrid campaign rant.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump declared he was giving “the real State of the Union” Tuesday in a bitter campaign speech disguised as a rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. (Watch the video below.)

In a Truth Social video aired by far-right channel Newsmax, Trump fearmongered on immigration and hit other Republican talking points before smearing Biden and characterizing himself as “a victim.”

Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and I’m a victim of it — is persecuting his political opponents,” declared Trump, who has railed against the investigations into his stash of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his provocation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

“His administration is waging war on free speech,” Trump continued. “They’re trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children. He’s leading us to the brink of World War III.”

And here’s the kicker: “And on top of all of that, he’s the most corrupt president in American history, and it’s not even close,” said Trump, who was impeached twice and continues lying about his 2020 election defeat.

Trump reminded viewers that he was running for president in 2024 to “complete the unfinished business of making America great again.”

