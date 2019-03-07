President Donald Trump had an awkward moment on Wednesday when he forgot a name and referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple.”

Cook was seated to Trump’s right at a roundtable meeting with business leaders that was co-chaired by Labor Secretary Wilbur Ross and one of the president’s daughters, Ivanka Trump, who is also a White House adviser. Trump referred to her as “honey” during the meeting.

Trump, who once claimed to have “one of the great memories of all time,” has something of a history of flubbing names ― as “The Daily Show” was quick to point out:

President Trump plays "Name That Person!" pic.twitter.com/H38cZ8QqQz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 30, 2019

Others also chimed in with a mix of amusement and frustration:

Tim Apple, the son of Apple founder Steve Apple https://t.co/ik7owDHRvq — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 6, 2019

Stable genius calls Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple”, while Princess Nepotism looks on.



pic.twitter.com/iwj1Yguq8W — laney (@misslaneym) March 6, 2019

Uncle of Chris and Gwyneth's daughter, Apple Apple. — John Campbell (@JohnJCampbell) March 6, 2019

Tim Apple played himself when he decided to go to a meeting with Donald Emotionally And Morally Bankrupt & Ivanka Macy Put All My Clothes on Clearance. — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) March 7, 2019

Donald President

Tim Apple

Jeff Amazon

Elon SpaceX — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 6, 2019

Tim Apple on the streets...



Red Delicious in the sheets. pic.twitter.com/KieaY1RuOa — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 6, 2019

i'm pretty sure under ancient norman law, he is now "Tim Apple" https://t.co/aLuCU8l2fJ — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) March 6, 2019

tim apple, whose colleagues include john reddit and bill pornhub — muna (@Muna_Mire) March 6, 2019

Tim Apple with President Orange

🍏🍊 pic.twitter.com/1cI1QkA0an — suppelsa (@suppeIsa) March 7, 2019

Getting the whole gang together:



Tim Apple

Jeff Amazon

Elon Tesla

Mark Facebook

Jack Twitter

Sundar Google

Larry Oracle

Mark Salesforce

Daruber

Satya Soft

Reed Flix — timmy apple (@RMac18) March 6, 2019

Tim Apple. Marilyn Lockheed.



He does this often.

The confusion is not a bug.



It’s a feature. https://t.co/t9CFSCgcld — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) March 7, 2019

I wish Tim Apple would talk some sense into Howard Starbucks. — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) March 6, 2019

Tim Apple! His brain short-circuited again! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kpLGKujiIW — Persian Rose 🇺🇸🇮🇷🏳️ (@PersianRose1) March 7, 2019

"Please, Tim Apple is my work name. Call me Mr. iPhone." https://t.co/8xcbH8p9cy — Travon Free (@Travon) March 7, 2019

jared nofuckinsecurityclearance — darth™ (@darth) March 6, 2019

Tim Apple! In fairness, there are people in my phone as Tim Grindr or John Scruff or worse, so who am I to judge? — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) March 7, 2019