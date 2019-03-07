WEIRD NEWS

Tim WHO?!?! Trump's Weird Moment With Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes Twitter By Storm

The president botched the Apple CEO's name right to his face.

President Donald Trump had an awkward moment on Wednesday when he forgot a name and referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple.” 

Cook was seated to Trump’s right at a roundtable meeting with business leaders that was co-chaired by Labor Secretary Wilbur Ross and one of the president’s daughters, Ivanka Trump, who is also a White House adviser. Trump referred to her as “honey” during the meeting. 

Trump, who once claimed to have “one of the great memories of all time,” has something of a history of flubbing names ― as “The Daily Show” was quick to point out:

Others also chimed in with a mix of amusement and frustration:  

