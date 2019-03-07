President Donald Trump had an awkward moment on Wednesday when he forgot a name and referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple.”
Cook was seated to Trump’s right at a roundtable meeting with business leaders that was co-chaired by Labor Secretary Wilbur Ross and one of the president’s daughters, Ivanka Trump, who is also a White House adviser. Trump referred to her as “honey” during the meeting.
Trump, who once claimed to have “one of the great memories of all time,” has something of a history of flubbing names ― as “The Daily Show” was quick to point out:
Others also chimed in with a mix of amusement and frustration: