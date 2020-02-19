Authorities in India’s Gujarat state have built a wall ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit next week.

Government officials say the 1,640-feet-long brick barrier in the city of Ahmedabad was constructed “for security reasons” and is “part of a beautification and cleanliness drive,” The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

But critics allege the four-foot-high wall is meant solely to hide a slum from the view of Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who are set to be driven past the area ahead of Trump’s appearance at the 110,000-capacity Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Workers construct a wall in front of a slum ahead of President Donald Trump's visit, in Ahmadabad, India.

“Since they are spending so much money on this wall, why not use that to improve our slum and provide better facilities for us?” asked Keshi Saraniya, one of the 2,000 people who live in the downtrodden area.

“Why are they hiding us poor people?” Saraniya continued, according to AP.

Trump, whose pledge to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was a key part of his 2016 election campaign, will visit India on Monday and Tuesday.

Hello #Ahmedabad



Get ready to say #NamasteTrump🙏#MaruAmdavad gets a historic opportunity to present Indian Culture & Diversity to the global audience



Come, join us for the #BiggestRoadShowEver#IndiaRoadShow 🇮🇳🇮🇳



24th February



More details soon... pic.twitter.com/iWKCGniKaK — AMC (@AmdavadAMC) February 16, 2020