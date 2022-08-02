Johnson began with In-N-Out Burger's French fries and said "we're off to a good start." via Associated Press

Cheat meal connoisseur Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just added another mouthwatering dish to his list.

The “Black Adam” star, notorious for sharing photos of his enormous cheat meals on social media, had somehow avoided In-N-Out Burger until Sunday, when he visited one of the chain’s outlets for the first time. He shared his experience on Instagram the next day.

“It is Sunday, approximately 11 p.m., and it’s cheat meal Sunday for all of us around the world — certainly for me here,” said Johnson. “And the reason why this is history in the making is because this is the very first time that I have ever tried an In-N-Out burger or In-N-Out fries, anything from In-N-Out for that matter.”

Johnson had two Double-Double burgers and two orders of fries. He complemented his eats with two types of his own off-menu tequila.

“I’ve never tried it before, so this is a first,” said Johnson. “The fries are good, so we’re off to a good start.”

Johnson, a former WWE wrestler whose catchphrase asked if fans could smell what he was cooking, knows his way around the kitchen. He endured a 22-week diet for his Hercules role that consisted of seven daily meals, including 14 egg whites and three pounds of meat.

Johnson also makes room for weekly cheat meals — as showcased in one of his French toast bonanzas in 2020.

He concluded his In-N-Out Burger trip with a rave review in his Instagram caption.