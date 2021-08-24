Elizabeth Olsen Supports Scarlett Johansson In Disney Lawsuit: ‘She’s So Tough’

Scarlet Witch is Team Scarlett.

“I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘Good for you, Scarlett,’” Olsen told Vanity Fair in a joint interview with Jason Sudeikis published last week.

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Elizabeth Olsen attends the Filming Italy Festival in July.

Johansson sued Disney in July, claiming that the company shortchanged her when it released “Black Widow” on the company’s streaming service Disney+ the same day the film was released in theaters.

The magazine asked Olsen and Sudeikis if they were worried about the fate of theatrical releases given how films are now being released during the pandemic.

Olsen said she’s worried about smaller art house theaters and “small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theaters.”

But she also noted she wasn’t at all “worried on Scarlett’s behalf.”

“When it comes to actors and their earnings ... that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not,” Olsen said of Johansson.

Sudeikis added that Johansson’s fight against Disney is “appropriately bad-ass and on brand.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen and Robert Downey Jr. at the European premiere of "The Avengers: Age of Ultron" in 2015.

Johansson’s lawsuit says that her contract for the film guaranteed that her first solo Marvel movie would be released exclusively in theaters, and that her potential earnings were tied to the box office performance of the film.

In response to her complaint, Disney told BuzzFeed News that Johansson’s suit was “sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Disneyland and Disney World are still open despite surges in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant of the coronavirus.