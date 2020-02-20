Elizabeth Warren Lobs Another Hit Against Bloomberg's Stop-And-Frisk Apology

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is on the warpath against presidential rival Michael Bloomberg and she’s not letting the fact that Wednesday’s Democratic debate is over hold her back.

The senator appeared on “The View” on Thursday and continued her criticisms of the billionaire former New York City mayor, breaking down why his November apology and Wednesday night explanation for his longtime support of the stop-and-frisk policing policy ― which was proven to overwhelmingly target Black and brown people ― were not enough.

“I listened last night to his apology for stop and frisk and I thought it was just wholly wrong. He talked about stop and frisk — how it was unintended that people were hurt — and completely glossed over that the program from the beginning was targeted on African Americans and Latino men,” Warren told “The View” via video link from Nevada.

“That’s what it was designed to do. This wasn’t like an accidental, ‘Oh my goodness, we’re so surprised,’” she added.

Sen. @ewarren tells @TheView Mike Bloomberg's apology for his stop and frisk policy was "wholly wrong" and "simply not good enough": "It reveals his character. It reveals his understanding of race in America." https://t.co/15qOyjEdmS pic.twitter.com/Y4laJf2LRq — The View (@TheView) February 20, 2020

On the debate stage, Bloomberg sustained hits from all directions for the controversial policing tactic, as well as his track record of sexism and the fact that he is using his exorbitant wealth to buy influence in the election. When blasted by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over his policing strategies, Bloomberg admitted that the practice got “out of control.”

“When I discovered that we were doing many, many, too many stop and frisks, we cut 95% of it out,” he said. The use of the policy grew by more than 700% between 2002 and 2013 during Bloomberg’s administration. It peaked in 2011, after which its use plummeted due to public outcry and a 2013 court ruling. He continued to fiercely defend stop and frisk for many years to follow.

Warren pointed out Thursday that when protests broke out over the policy in New York City during his tenure as mayor, the calls to stop the tactic fell on deaf ears.

“So to suddenly, years later, days before he announces that he wants to be president of the whole United States, he suddenly comes up with, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry that I had a plan that inadvertently hurt people.’ No, that is just simply not good enough,” she said. “It reveals his character. It reveals his understanding of race in America.”

The senator reminded viewers that Bloomberg’s wealth has allowed him to distract from his track record.

“It is clear that what Mayor Bloomberg has learned so far is that he can hire enough ads, have enough money, that he can insulate himself from any recognition of what his actions did to other human beings, and it was wrong, and he has not accounted for it,” Warren concluded.

“I’ll bet he’s reaching into his pocket right now and spending $100 million more on advertising to try to erase everyone’s memory of what happened last night.”

Watch more of Warren’s appearance on “The View” below.