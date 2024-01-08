What's Hot

Emma Stone Jokes Taylor Swift Is A Total 'A**hole' For Cheering Her On At The Golden Globes

Swift got loud when her pal won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy award for her role in "Poor Things."
Emma Stone teased Taylor Swift for being too good of a friend during Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

After winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, reporters asked the “Poor Things” star how she felt about her musician pal’s loud cheering.

She smirked at the question in a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, where she told journalists “What an asshole, am I right?”

Emma Stone poses with her award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "Poor Things" at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
Speaking more about her friendship with the “Midnights” singer, Stone said, “I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an asshole.”

The pair have been friends since meeting at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Swift, whose “The Eras Tour” film was up for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, wasn’t the only one rooting for Stone at the Golden Globes.

While Jennifer Lawrence was competing against Stone in the best comedic actress category, she leapt to her feet and screamed when her friend’s win was announced.

