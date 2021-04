18 'Nonessential' Baby And Toddler Products Parents Swear By

A nonslip, super-cushiony Skip Hop baby bath kneeler pad

Unless you're getting in the tub, you're going to be praying (you're basically already in that position) for some support for your patellas. That bathroom floor is unforgiving, but this product will save you."Soooo, this is Mr. Whale, at least that's what he's called in our house. My knees and I love him so much that I've even started to sing a song about him every night at bath time (come to think of it, it's more of a sea shanty). And it goes a little something like this: 'He's Mr. Whale, he's Mr. Whale. He's got a tail(tale)...to telllllllll / When you set sail, please do not fail, to say hellllllllooooo!' It's just my little way of thanking him for his consistent quiet service in offering just the right amount of cushiness so I don't have to make that 'old-man-getting-up' noise every time I've finished bathing my child." — John Mihaly