18 'Nonessential' Baby And Toddler Products Parents Swear By

Every parent-to-be knows the essential items needed: a crib, stroller, car seat. But there are thousands of other “nonessential” baby and toddler products out there that parents come to rely on just as much.
Take it from parents who have tried and loved these items: A wipe warmer can be a life-saver, and a kneeling pad could make bath time so much more comfortable. Here are 18 “nonessential” products that you’ll use over and over again. Trust.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A Regalo "Sensory & Learning" play mat
2
A pack of stretchable silicone straps
3
A PackIt Freezable lunch box
4
A foldable Munchkin nursery and toy UV sterilizer
5
A Baby Nasal Aspirator NoseFrida (aka The Snotsucker)
6
A Graco "DuetSoothe" baby swing and rocker
Amazon
7
A nonslip, super-cushiony Skip Hop baby bath kneeler pad
8
A 10-pack of Gerber three-ply cloth diapers
9
An 80-piece Crayola Color Wonder mess-free coloring kit
10
A Boppy nursing pillow
11
A 32-piece set of Magna-Tiles
12
A rechargeable flexible stroller fan
13
A Baby Brezza Formula Dispenser Machine
14
A BabyX Fast bottle warmer
15
A reusable, waterproof, anti-slip splat mat
16
A Douni sleep sound machine
17
A folding, indoor/outdoor Little Tikes play slide
18
A Munchkin "Warm Glow" wipe warmer
Amazon
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.