'Expand The Court!': Livid Americans Demand Action After SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

Critics lambasted the Supreme Court on Wednesday night after the ultra-conservative majority said it wouldn’t block a restrictive new anti-abortion law in Texas.
The new law effectively bans abortion at six weeks ― a point when many women don’t even know they’re pregnant ― and offers bounties of up to $10,000 to private citizens who successfully sue people for “aiding and abetting” abortions.
Some warned that other red states will quickly follow suit and pass their own versions of the extreme Texas law. Others urged Congress to act and pass a law protecting abortion nationwide. And many demanded that President Joe Biden expand the court to dilute the power of the conservative majority and restore judicial balance:
