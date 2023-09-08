Fani Willis Schools Jim Jordan With Brutal Correction For His 'Total Ignorance'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis essentially told House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to stay in his lane in a blunt response to his demand for documents related to her case against Donald Trump.

“Your attempt to invoke congressional authority to intrude upon and interfere with an active criminal case in Georgia is flagrantly at odds with the Constitution,” she wrote in a nine-page letter to Jordan, a longtime Trump apologist.

NBC News posted the full letter online.

Jordan had asked for a range of documents related to her investigation into allegations of election interference. That probe led to a grand jury returning indictments against Trump and 18 others on charges that include racketeering.

Willis told Jordan to keep out, accusing him of an “unjustified and illegal intrusion” into a state investigation, and slamming his “total ignorance” of RICO laws in the state.

“Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically,” Willis wrote.

Then, she suggested a way for him to catch up.

“I encourage you to read ‘RICO State-by-State,’” she wrote. “As a non-member of the bar, you can purchase a copy for two hundred forty-nine dollars [$249].”

Willis also gave Jordan a reality check on how Trump and others could have avoided facing criminal charges in her jurisdiction without interference from Congress.

“Those who wish to avoid felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia — including violations of Georgia RICO law — should not commit felonies in Fulton County, Georgia,” she wrote.