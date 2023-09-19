Fashion Influencer Slammed For Hiding ‘Ugly’ Red Exit Signs At Viral Wedding Ceremony

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A fashion influencer’s attempt to showcase her lavish wedding on social media turned into a teaching moment after TikTok users slammed her for apparently putting her wedding guests’ lives at risk by covering up what she reportedly called “ugly” exit signs in the venue.

Bridget Bahl, the founder of the fashion company The Bar, recently went viral on TikTok for her picturesque wedding in New York City, which featured many aesthetic elements, including a flower-covered candlelit tablescape for her rehearsal dinner on a scenic street in SoHo.

After sharing snippets of her wedding to Texas-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Chiodo on social media, many of her more than 126,000 TikTok followers first gawked over her dream ceremony.

But Bahl was also scolded for reportedly admitting in a since-deleted TikTok that she camouflaged the venue’s exit signs at her reception to make her photos look better. Bahl’s reception was held at The Plaza Hotel, according to Elle.

In the since-deleted clip posted on Friday, Bahl told her TikTok followers that she “covered all of the ugly red exit signs to save the wedding photos,” Insider reports.

She apparently captioned the post: “Probably not up to code.”

TikTok users shared their disapproving reactions in the video’s comments section, with many noting that she could have asked her photographer to edit out the signs.

“Most wedding photographers can edit this out easily!!!!” one person commented.

Another said: “This would be perfect for my triangle shirtwaist factory fire themed wedding.”

“Close and lock all the exits too for better lighting,” someone else quipped.

Vermont-based photographer Madison Anne weighed in on the faux pas, adding: “Imagine investing in a good photographer instead of breaking safety codes.” Anne also demonstrated in a separate clip how simple it is to edit out exit signs from photos.

It is unknown whether Bahl was granted permission by the venue to cover up the signs.