HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Snowy weather has arrived, and all your boots — from your red ones that are ready for a night out to the others that are prepping for your cold commute — are set to come out from hibernation.
You’ve probably already updated the necessary parts of your winter wardrobe, like investing in a puffer coat and finding hats, gloves and scarves that’ll keep you warm, but you might be looking for the cold weather gear that fits in more with your personality — like a fun rhinestone fringe sweater from & Other Stories and a pink sherpa vest at Anthropologie.
To help you on your search for winter wear, we found a pair of Dr. Martens on sale right now at Zappos that’ll make you stop and smell the roses even in the dead of winter.
Originally $135, the Dr. Martens 1460 W are on sale for $74 at Zappos as a daily deal for Wednesday, Dec. 4. Just keep in mind that deals like this one can go quick, and the only color that’s on sale is a print called “Victorian flowers,” which has flowers in shades of pink, red and white.
If you’re not sure that these Docs will fit into your closet, they would make a great gifts for any tween or teen who’s ~going through a (punk) phase~.
These Docs are available in sizes 5 to 11. Made from a finely woven canvas, these boots have everything that you expect from classic Dr. Martens: yellow stitching, grooved sides and a scripted heel loop.
This fall we called out Dr. Martens as one of the most-searched shoe trends and the 1460 is a much-loved classic. So you really can’t go wrong with adding them to your wardrobe.