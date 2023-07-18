A 3-year-old driving a golf cart struck and killed his 7-year-old brother Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost.

The accident occurred at their family’s home, police Lt. Gregory S. Bueno told HuffPost. According to real estate records, the house sits on nearly 4 acres of land.

The Florida home where a 3-year-old driving a golf cart killed his older brother. Google Maps

The boy who died was standing in the front yard when the vehicle collided with him head-on, according to a Highway Patrol news release. The 3-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet.

His brother was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 3-year-old was not injured.

More than 6,500 children are injured by golf carts each year, according to a decadelong nationwide study presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics’ national conference in 2021. More than half of the injuries occurred in children ages 12 and younger, researchers found.

