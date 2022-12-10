What's Hot

A Republican Supermajority In Florida Is Ready To Shred Abortion Rights

Twitter Hilariously Roasts Website For Saying Hilary Duff ‘Still’ Looks ‘Great’ At 35

Kari Lake Sues Maricopa County In Fight To Be Declared Arizona Governor

Jan. 6 Panel Mulls Criminal Referrals For Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Others: Reports

Kate Winslet Reveals Process Behind Holding Her Breath For 7 Minutes, Beating Tom Cruise

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Gayle King Has Thoughts About The T.J. Holmes-Amy Robach Situation At ABC

Nick Carter Denies Raping 17-Year-Old Fan As ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

Ryan Reynolds Welcomes King Charles III At Wrexham Soccer Club With Rob McElhenney

Former Cop Who Kneeled On George Floyd's Back Sentenced To 3.5 Years

Fauci Reveals How Trump Made Him Feel During White House Briefings

Politics
Fox News the daily showsean hannityLaura Ingrahambrian kilmeade

Fox News Hosts Answer Their Own Complaint In Embarrassing Supercut

Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade get a stark reminder of their past comments in the "Daily Show" montage.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Personalities on Fox News appeared perplexed this week about the reluctance of Republican voters to vote early and by mail following GOP candidate Herschel Walker’s defeat to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in the runoff election to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.

Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade were among those to express puzzlement about the situation, and frustration with the Donald Trump-backed Walker’s loss, on the air.

But maybe they should check back on their own past comments.

A montage released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” ― in the host’s final week fronting the Comedy Central program ― showed them previously parroting former President Trump by fear-mongering about possible voter fraud via drop boxes and mail-in ballots.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community