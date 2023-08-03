What's Hot

Fox News Becomes Horror Movie In Montage Of Reactions To Trump's Third Indictment

Fox News' responses to Trump indictment for 2020 election will frighten the hell out of you in a scary movie-style trailer.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

If you think the new charges against Donald Trump are scary, wait until you see Fox News’ reaction to them. (Watch the video below.)

Kat Abu of Media Matters for America edited real responses from the right-wing channel’s personalities into a faux horror movie trailer posted on Wednesday.

Trump was indicted again this week ― this time for allegedly scheming to overturn the 2020 election while knowingly spreading lies that it was rigged, leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by a Trump-inspired mob.

The indignation from Fox News hosts and guests is a scream.

“This is not your country anymore,” Laura Ingraham declares.

“The legal equivalent of a French guillotine,” former Trump adviser Stephen Miller says.

“Full banana republic,” several proclaim, generating the fake film’s catchy title: “Donald J. Trump: Full Banana Republic.”

“From the minds who brought you January 6th, election conspiracy theories and the war on Bud Light comes a new terrifying tale,” the trailer caption reads. “This election cycle, watch Fox News fall apart.”

