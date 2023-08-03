Fox News Becomes Horror Movie In Montage Of Reactions To Trump's Third Indictment

If you think the new charges against Donald Trump are scary, wait until you see Fox News’ reaction to them. (Watch the video below.)

Kat Abu of Media Matters for America edited real responses from the right-wing channel’s personalities into a faux horror movie trailer posted on Wednesday.

Trump was indicted again this week ― this time for allegedly scheming to overturn the 2020 election while knowingly spreading lies that it was rigged, leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by a Trump-inspired mob.

Fox News is *panicking* over the latest Trump indictments... so I made last night's coverage into a horror movie trailer: pic.twitter.com/JuiLT5NF7N — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 2, 2023

The indignation from Fox News hosts and guests is a scream.

“This is not your country anymore,” Laura Ingraham declares.

“The legal equivalent of a French guillotine,” former Trump adviser Stephen Miller says.

“Full banana republic,” several proclaim, generating the fake film’s catchy title: “Donald J. Trump: Full Banana Republic.”

“From the minds who brought you January 6th, election conspiracy theories and the war on Bud Light comes a new terrifying tale,” the trailer caption reads. “This election cycle, watch Fox News fall apart.”