Fraternal Order Of Police Condemns Police Killing Of George Floyd

“Bro, he’s not fucking moving!” an onlooker shouts in the video. “Get off of his neck!”

Floyd closes his eyes and stops moving in the video. He was later pronounced dead.

“Based on the by-stander’s video from this incident, we witnessed a man in distress pleading for help,” Yoes said in the statement. “The fact that he was a suspect in custody is immaterial—police officers should at all times render aid to those who need it. Police officers need to treat all of our citizens with respect and understanding and should be held to the very highest standards for their conduct.”

Chauvin, along with three other officers involved in the incident, was fired. But protestors and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are demanding Chauvin be charged and placed in custody.