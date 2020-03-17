HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
File this under news you needed, especially if you’re the parent of a little one.
If you’re suddenly trying to keep bored kids entertained at home while managing your own 9-to-5 schedule, there’s a bit of good news: You can now find “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus.
The record-smashing movie was slated to arrive on the streaming service this summer, but it was added to the platform early “for families during these challenging times,” according to a Disney Plus press release.
The move comes as schools around the country are closing in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and parents are figuring out how to parent in light of the situation and talk to their kids about what’s going on.
“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time,” Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said in the press release.
The highly anticipated sequel, which includes a star-studded cast of names like Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad, raked in a massive $1.3 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing animated movie — ever.
Disney Plus, the Walt Disney Company’s entry in the streaming wars, launched in early November with classic and original content from Disney-owned brands like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Subscribers to Disney Plus have access to an ad-free experience for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.
“Frozen 2” was first available to U.S. Disney Plus subscribers on Sunday, and is available for audiences in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand as of Tuesday.
The service is set to expand to the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Spain later this month.
How to get Disney Plus if you want it:
You can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Disney Plus and then pay $6.99 a month. You can also save $13 when you pay $69.99 in advance for the whole year. Not only does this give you full access to ad-free Disney Plus content, you also get unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, the ability to stream four different shows on four different devices at once and create up to seven user profiles.