Michael Tullberg via Getty Images "Frozen 2" raked in a massive $1.3 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing animated movie — ever. It's now available to stream at home on Disney Plus﻿.

File this under news you needed, especially if you’re the parent of a little one.

If you’re suddenly trying to keep bored kids entertained at home while managing your own 9-to-5 schedule, there’s a bit of good news: You can now find “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus.

The record-smashing movie was slated to arrive on the streaming service this summer, but it was added to the platform early “for families during these challenging times,” according to a Disney Plus press release.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time,” Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said in the press release.

Goodboy Picture Company via Getty Images Disney Plus is the Walt Disney Company’s entry in the streaming wars. The service launched in early November with classic and original content from Disney-owned brands like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

“Frozen 2” was first available to U.S. Disney Plus subscribers on Sunday, and is available for audiences in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand as of Tuesday.

The service is set to expand to the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Spain later this month.

