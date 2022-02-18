Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)
my dog sighs a lot for somebody who doesn’t contribute to this house or know what a government is— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) February 16, 2022
I have never seen such unhinged cat biscuit eating pic.twitter.com/Tv1j0i79sU— Jeffrey Simpson (@FadAstra) February 14, 2022
How am I supposed to go to work when I wake up like this? pic.twitter.com/TEVgbkpJt1— memes I wish I could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) February 12, 2022
My favorite game to play at 1am is Why Is My Cat Wet— luci 🏳️🌈 (@lucifinucan) February 16, 2022
they yassified the kitten on the cat litter pic.twitter.com/3mJ7iLgxx0— Alanna 🥰 (@ahblahbah) February 16, 2022
Dune: Part Two (2023) pic.twitter.com/v6rEr25Fgn— Cryptid Cats (@cryptidmeows) February 15, 2022
I love dogs but I’m dog sitting rn and i’ve determined I’m not ready to have one yet because the emotional turmoil of begging a 10 pound puppy to poop at 7:30 in the morning was not something I was prepared for— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) February 13, 2022
This dog is now President of the United States. Sorry, I don't make the rules. https://t.co/T8qocE1Mzu— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) February 17, 2022
This is Dotty. There was a small miscommunication about what making snow angels meant. Modeled it after herself. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/w8Gx4j5XOc— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 17, 2022
The older I get, the more I feel everything my mom/grandmother used to say to me as a kid. Like not making extra stops on the way home. And watching your shows in peace. I tell my dog all the time “don’t come in here with all that noise”— Reid (@RVAReid) February 16, 2022
💀💀 they said: pic.twitter.com/s2jVycnQ8Z— 🎨 Liora Riola👁🥛🍯 (@ninetysEva) February 17, 2022
In the space of about 10 seconds, he was both cats. pic.twitter.com/DATFg79rS1— That Pierate Guy (@MrPirateWzrdGuy) February 16, 2022
by age 30 you should have 7 gmail accounts, 4 inactive side twitters, an abandoned fanfiction dot net account, and an instagram with 2 pictures of your cat— a shizun can be a wife (@any_open_eye) February 17, 2022
Happy Valentine’s Day 🚢😻 #OwlKitty #Titanic #ValentinesDay #LeonardoDicaprio #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/4bl70R36B3— OwlKitty (@Owl__Kitty) February 13, 2022
February 17, 2022
Cat vs dog.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZrGrYFcVUz— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 17, 2022
Lmfao I am screaming pic.twitter.com/5LGW586AIb— seamoss bo$$ (@BrunchBewtBlack) February 17, 2022
Someone at work told me they got a new kitten but they didn't send a photo of the kitten. Should I go to HR?— The Best Dave you know (@TheFaceOfDave) February 17, 2022
Sheep dog clears traffic jam pic.twitter.com/9q4Uc6IdPd— Mark Tomasovic (@MarkTomasovic) February 13, 2022
when they don’t meow back at cats 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— ً (@saintxls) February 13, 2022
when the cat won’t cuddle with me pic.twitter.com/fJ8xuynjjl— angeline rodriguez (@gelrdrgz) February 17, 2022
URGENT VETERINARY SCIENCE REQUEST: does my dog know what I'm doing when I kiss his forehead? Does he know it means I love him— 💫pro abortion anti cop💫 nnaf.org/donate (@queenozymandias) February 18, 2022
Cat enjoying snow for the very first time.🐈🌨️❄️😅 pic.twitter.com/H0CZZ6y1yX— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) February 17, 2022