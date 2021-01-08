Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our favorite furballs being complete goofballs. And, yes, they are sure to make you howl.
Me before getting a dog:— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 4, 2021
Wow, people really go overboard with their affection for dogs.
Me after getting my dog:
I will alter my entire life because you are really cute!
January 5, 2021
My husband just cleaned up the biggest dog puke I have ever seen without blinking and eye and is now rocking our dog like a baby and I’ve genuinely never been more attracted to a human in my life.— Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) January 4, 2021
Police have identified a suspect they would like to speak to in connection with the recent mysterious disappearances of yogurt.— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 5, 2021
📸: Hudson, owner of @SamRobins pic.twitter.com/g8bX8ILSPY
So, my friend sent me a picture of her new dog. The markings remind me of something, but I just can't put my finger on it..... pic.twitter.com/8YvVjGAXXO— Amy Lynn 🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) January 5, 2021
January 7, 2021
the human has to work again this week. but that’s okay. i can keep myself busy. there is a skittle under the fridge. that needs constant surveillance— Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) January 5, 2021
So— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) January 5, 2021
my dog hasn't learned how to open the can of beans and it's been three days and all I can say is I'm uncertain that this is the best way to teach dogs new tricks and also I need a new dog
cat schedule pic.twitter.com/m9a0gCQwlx— Tyler Glaiel (@TylerGlaiel) January 4, 2021
Just in case anyone needs a picture of kittens in bananas. . . . pic.twitter.com/CwXj1p1DaX— Cat Food Breath (@CatFoodBreath) January 7, 2021
This is Ace. He attempted stairs today. Did very well but still feels like there’s room for improvement. 13/10 (IG: ace__adventures) pic.twitter.com/EJiqociv7d— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 4, 2021
Open the box, one wishes to undertake an internal inspection#CatsOfTwitter #cats pic.twitter.com/uXSPnTudSY— George The Stourbridge Junction Station Cat (@TheStourbridge) January 8, 2021
If you don’t meow back at your cats you are not a TRUE cat person— Kendall Rae ✨ (@KendallRaeOnYT) January 5, 2021
My new year got derailed already. Had as a nice trip to the dog park then got hauled off to the groomer for a bath & fur cut. I’m telling dad how mad I am. pic.twitter.com/Euk7ZIFQtK— Rocky The Rescue Schnauzer 💚RIP Riley 🌈☘️ (@rescue_rocky) January 4, 2021
Took a walk by myself. Straight up cheated on my dog.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 7, 2021
Someone has conquered the pan 😂 #CatsOfTwitter #cats pic.twitter.com/XjgN8tW6mW— missenell (@missenell) January 7, 2021
How would your doggo react ? 😊#dogs #dogsofinstagram #dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/9V2UYmE3M8— Dog fans (@funnydo25814387) January 4, 2021
if u need a quick laugh my mom sent me this pic of our dog (who she is convinced needs to be swathed in blankets while outside) and i would just like to know if you've seen a more january photo before pic.twitter.com/7biAlPdZHI— Delia Cai (@delia_cai) January 7, 2021
My dog just woke up, looked at me, stretched, and pretended he didn't eat my burger last night.— Andrew Charles Baker (@Andrew___Baker) January 4, 2021
If anyone needs it, here is a photo of my dog eating a dental chew after she ate a lot of poo in the park when I wasn’t looking. pic.twitter.com/ZAeYnrvmN9— Jamie Lambert (@JamieCollabro) January 4, 2021
You know what amazes me about my dog? I can make all kind of noise, and she won't stop snoring. But let a potato chip hit the floor. Wakes right up. Lol— Black Navy Vet 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Chris4Perkins) January 7, 2021
broke up w my bf and now i never leave the house.....my cat must think we just had our best year ever pic.twitter.com/kAORJ5bFpH— sara david (@SaraQDavid) January 2, 2021
How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/V4al9TXvvB— Popular Cats 🐱 (@PopuIarCats) January 6, 2021
you know what i realized? dogs do not think their humans know how to take care of their own kids AT ALL. they just bought this baby home and broa checks in on this baby like she pushed her out. every time she cries broa looks at her parents in absolute disgust 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mn3u1QS98d— in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) January 7, 2021
The good people at my dogs daycare understood why I was running late. With a “no worries” email, they sent this picture of her getting kisses from her buddies. And so I share because we don’t deserve dogs. pic.twitter.com/vQax0b5Sd5— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 6, 2021