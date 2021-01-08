COMEDY

25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Jan. 2-8)

"Took a walk by myself. Straight up cheated on my dog."

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our favorite furballs being complete goofballs. And, yes, they are sure to make you howl.

If you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.

Reporter, HuffPost
