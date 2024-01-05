What's Hot

Womenhpw tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)

"I’m forever loyal to that password I chose at age 12"
Caroline Bologna
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. And although the platform has rebranded to X, their humor lives on.

Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings. Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter.

Support HuffPost
Caroline Bologna - Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides