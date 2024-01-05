The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. And although the platform has rebranded to X, their humor lives on.
Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings. Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.
coworker: hey circling back on that thing we talked about in december— trash jones (@jzux) January 2, 2024
me: stop living in the past
got entirely roasted by TSA— Kate Whitaker 🌷☕️ (@kwhitaker_) January 3, 2024
him: what is this?
me: a jar of caramel
him: why do you have a jar of caramel?
me: Christmas gift
him: for who?
me: I’m going to see my bf’s family
him: and you thought “oh, I’ll bring them a jar of caramel”??
and then he laughed at me!!! 😭
My attempts to purge my possessions always seem to result in me rediscovering that I have lots of nice things, after which I lie happily on my hoard like a dragon.— Frances Hardinge (@FrancesHardinge) January 2, 2024
I hate dealing with fresh garlic. Each individual clove with their little fucking paperwork.— kate♡ (@unimpresst) December 31, 2023
i’m forever loyal to that password i chose at age 12 😭😭— ©🎀 (@casbby888) January 3, 2024
i can’t believe they had kids wearing 3 piece tailored suit on a tuesday afternoon like it’s casual-wear https://t.co/tdjk4sncQH— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 4, 2024
instead of dry January I’m doing why January. it’s where every day i stand in the middle of the street & scream WHY GOD WHY— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) January 2, 2024
this is how i picture the microplastics in my body https://t.co/yeB48ZFkea— sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) January 3, 2024
i wish champagne would open with less gusto...like read the room babe it’s just me— chase (@_chase_____) January 1, 2024
do you think I can read 46 books in the next 17 minutes pic.twitter.com/1irvCFaoEI— stephanie ⋆⁺₊⋆ ☀︎ ⋆⁺₊⋆ (@hi_stephanie) January 1, 2024
When I'm on deadline: Absolutely NOBODY talk to me I cannot process a SINGLE thought that is not about this story in front of me— Hayley Harding (@Hayley__Harding) January 4, 2024
When my friends are on deadline: do you think polar bears know how to love 🥰
concert goers be like "that's my emotional support piece of confetti i found crumpled underneath someone's shoe"— alexis kimberly (@notsixela) January 4, 2024
Why, as a hair, would you even wanna be ingrown. Like why are you doing that???— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) January 2, 2024
My husband made those easy bake pillsbury crescent rolls this morning.— Nimisha Barton (@NimishaBarton) January 1, 2024
Ladies and gentlemen, the crescent rolls: pic.twitter.com/yU5keyGY7M
I love leap years, every 4 years the calendar just goes now let’s do a silly one— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) January 1, 2024
I see your girl math and raise you childfree math, which is justifying every purchase by the fact that you aren't spending money on children.— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 4, 2024
just started reading my first book of the new year!! pic.twitter.com/QNz6BA234L— 🪱 malaina (@123lgSwift) January 1, 2024
Woke up this morning expecting a raging headache. My husband said, “Wanna know why your head doesn’t hurt so bad? Your last several gin and tonics I ordered for you were just water.”— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) January 1, 2024
hey girl!! not to be weird but i just wanted to let u know that somebody told me you had a boyfriend who looked like a girlfriend that i had in february of last year? just wanted to let u know! its not confidential!!— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) January 2, 2024
just got the funniest message from my director cuz my whole team thought the office was closed on 1/2 and reopens on 1/3 lmaoooooooo— ashley ray (@theashleyray) January 2, 2024
I was using vinegar while cleaning my bathroom and then I thought hm maybe I should bleach this too and long story short that is mustard gas https://t.co/oimGcsN9TO— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) December 31, 2023
every day bernie sanders makes Very Serious news and every day news outlets use a picture of me asking him about his spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/eYjFP5jYka— Oriana González (@OrianaBeLike) January 3, 2024
oh nooo a minor inconvenience guess i’ll die— clare (@sadderlizards) January 4, 2024
I'm rereading/listening to some of the American Girl books on Libby and man, Valerie Tripp did not mess around. We're like 5 pages into Meet Felicity and already I've learned about how general stores functioned in the 13 colonies, the purpose of a sampler, and what alcoholism is.— Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) January 2, 2024
i’ve never laughed so hard in my life pic.twitter.com/Dij2eG3neU— julia (@ikealuvr69) December 31, 2023
i love having a dishwasher but i do wish they could better accommodate my very bowl-heavy lifestyle— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) January 2, 2024
I love the phrase “mind you” because watch how I piece this shit together for you darling just wait.— coffee bae (@iamsashakae) January 3, 2024
Support HuffPost
The Stakes Have Never Been Higher
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Our News, Politics and Culture teams invest time and care working on hard-hitting investigations and researched analyses, along with quick but robust daily takes. Our Life, Health and Shopping desks provide you with well-researched, expert-vetted information you need to live your best life, while HuffPost Personal, Voices and Opinion center real stories from real people.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. A vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why HuffPost's journalism is free for everyone, not just those who can afford expensive paywalls.
We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why we keep our journalism free for everyone, even as most other newsrooms have retreated behind expensive paywalls.
Our newsroom continues to bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes on one of the most consequential elections in recent history. Reporting on the current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly — and we need your help.
Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.