Let’s be real: We’ve all gotten pissed at our partners over something trivial that felt like a huge deal at the time, like them sneezing too many times in a row or because of what they did in one of your dreams.
In retrospect, these may not be your proudest moments — but at least you can look back and laugh about them now.
Below, the couples of Twitter bravely share the comical (and relatable) reasons they’ve gotten mad at each other.
My wife just got mad at me for fast forwarding through a commercial because she wanted to use that time to look at her phone.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) October 11, 2019
my wife’s mad cause i didn’t get the “right kind of frozen yogurt” pic.twitter.com/j9WnyeFFgo— this is a stupid hobby (@TweetPotato314) December 9, 2020
My wife just got angry with me for “breathing on her eye” if anyone is wondering how Lockdown 2.0 is going— Brona C. Titley (@bronactitley) November 19, 2020
my wife watched all 6 seasons of schitts creek before she learned dan levy is eugene levy's son in real life and now she's mad at me for "keeping secrets from her"??— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) October 23, 2020
I have to apologize to my wife for being able to sleep on a plane because she can't.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) October 7, 2018
Relationship status: Got mad at husband for blinking aggressively— Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 15, 2019
If you think you might enjoy getting yelled at from another room for chewing too loud, maybe give marriage a try.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 18, 2017
Update: my husband is mad because I didn’t warn him the cake I PUT IN THE TRASHCAN doesn’t taste good.— Stella Parks (@BraveTart) January 9, 2017
wife just yelled at me for not appreciating the new comforter enough— 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔸𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕪 (@Tryptofantastic) June 18, 2020
If you like getting angry at the way someone turns a doorknob, marriage may be right for you.— Betty 🪡🫒 (@BoomBoomBetty) March 25, 2018
my girlfriend just got genuinely mad at me because i woke her up from a dream in which she was joey from friends— Jen (@deaths_cool) May 19, 2019
My husband is mad i'm not watching him pack for a work trip so yes marriage is fun— 🇺🇸E.🇺🇸 (@YourMomsucksTho) April 14, 2019
That moment when you turn a corner and scare the hell out of each other and then you both get mad like it was on purpose.— Downtime Dad (@DowntimeDad) May 6, 2016
- Marriage
My girlfriend gets mad at me for not putting my laundry away, I get mad at her for not properly assembling a burger in a video game. To me, these are the same.— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) November 18, 2020
My wife got mad at me when I asked what time a certain store opened saying “Just because we’re women doesn’t mean we know when all stores open” and then she told me what time the store opened.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) December 30, 2020
Crazy how I get yelled at for not fluffing a pillow just right when I get off the couch but my wife’s tube of toothpaste looks like a grizzly bear used it.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) June 30, 2020
If I say something I think is funny, and my husband doesn’t laugh, I’m instantly mad.— Sara Buckley (@nottheworstmom) January 17, 2019
My wife gets mad if we put the milk back in the fridge with only one sip left which is weird based on all her 96% empty shampoo bottles.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 14, 2020
My wife got really mad at me today because I called a plumber to get a quote for a toilet in the living room, pfft like she wouldn't use it.— Forward March (@RunOldMan) January 25, 2020
My husband is mad at me because I “ruined the ending to Seinfeld” when I told him that (spoiler alert) Jerry and Elaine don’t end up together. 😶— Rachel (Egan) Hazen (@rockegan) December 17, 2020
My wife is mad at me for doing something she asked me to do because she had to ask me to do it— Josh (@iwearaonesie) May 18, 2018
I think my wife discovered that I opened a new bag of chips before the old one was finished. Shit might go down tonight.— The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) October 23, 2019
My wife has a headache so I have to get a headache so she doesn't get mad at me for not having a headache.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) April 11, 2020
Apparently fantasy football wasn't just picking the hottest guys and collecting as many quarterbacks as i could and my husband is mad at me and wants me off his team thingee— 🇺🇸E.🇺🇸 (@YourMomsucksTho) September 10, 2019
My wife just yelled at me for yawning too loudly.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) November 30, 2018
Our marriage has officially leveled up.
me: Good morning— Josh (@iwearaonesie) October 24, 2017
wife [not talking to me because of something I said in her dream]
My husband is mad because I bought a 50lb bag of rice.— nija. (@ninjaaamajo) March 21, 2020
Can’t, I’m in big trouble with the wife. She asked me to pick up some grated parmesan but I got shredded parmesan.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) November 5, 2018
You only think you’re a calm, passive person until you catch your husband drying off with your tablecloth— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) September 3, 2020
Well it looks like the season of my wife and I arguing about sitting in the shade or sun in front of the hostess has officially begun!— jess salomon (@jess_salomon) May 26, 2019
My wife just yelled at me for sneezing if any of you were thinking of getting into a relationship.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) November 3, 2019
Marital Status: My husband is mad at me because I cheered for the wrong college football team.— Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) September 20, 2020
I just made my husband apologize to me 6 times for not ordering me a lemonade if you’re wondering how easy I am to live with.— EricaTriesToTweet (@EricaWhoToYou) November 4, 2018
My husband is mad because “you can’t go ten minutes without offering me food” like this dummy didn’t know he was marrying an Italian— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 22, 2020