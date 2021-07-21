16 Funny And Relatable Tweets About The Struggle Of Moving

If you’ve ever packed up all your belongings and moved, you know that it’s never as easy as simply waking up in a new home.
Moving is often an expensive and physically and emotionally taxing ordeal that can drain your energy, your patience and your checking account. On Twitter, people are poking fun at the whole process, from the moment a decision is made to the headaches of moving day itself.
Advertisement
Here are some of the funniest, most relatable tweets about the experience:
First, there’s the internal debate over whether moving is worth the hassle.
Then comes the struggle of packing up years of possessions.
And then there’s the headache of moving day and its aftermath.
Advertisement
Things For Anyone Who Has More Clothing Than They Know What To Do With