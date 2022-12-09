What's Hot

Trevor Noah Says Bye To 'Daily Show' In Teary-Eyed Tribute To Black Women

First Gen Z Congressman-Elect Has DC Apartment Application Rejected

Are You In A 'Permacrisis?' Here's How To Tell.

Attorney Claims Trump Would Have Immunity Even If He'd Said To 'Burn Congress Down'

Scientists Have Discovered The Oldest Known DNA And It's Revealing A 'Lost' Past

'The Whale' Is As Unpleasant To Watch As It Is Remarkable

The Chicest Ways To Wear Tights This Winter, According To Stylists

Mitt Romney Doesn't Have To Think Twice About Where He Stands On Trump

Top Adviser Thinks Bernie Sanders Would Give 2024 A ‘Hard Look’ If Biden Doesn’t Run Again

Stephen Colbert Reveals The 1 Lesson Peru Can Teach America About Trump

Judge Dismisses First Attempt To Sue Over Texas' Citizen-Enforced Abortion Ban

Ex-Conservative Reverend Testifies That Samuel Alito Leaked Outcome Of 2014 Decision

Entertainment
ABC good morning americagayle king

Gayle King Has Thoughts About The T.J. Holmes-Amy Robach Situation At ABC

The network's handling of the reported romance has been “very messy and very sloppy," according to the CBS host.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

You know the situation on a network morning show is getting serious when the hosts of rival programs are being asked to comment.

So naturally, Bravo TV’s Andy Cohen felt obliged to inquire with Gayle King of “CBS Mornings” about the reported romance between “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Robach and Holmes were recently taken off the air by ABC News President Kim Godwin so she could “think about and work through what I think is best” for her organization.

On his show, Cohen asked King about how “all hell is breaking loose” on the “Good Morning America” spinoff, but she wasn’t eager to opine about it.

“Oh, gosh. Of all the questions, I was hoping you would not talk about this,” King said. She emphasized that while she finds the imbroglio “interesting,” she’s not finding joy at others’ expense.

Still, King didn’t mince words, calling ABC’s handling of the situation “very messy and very sloppy.”

“In the beginning, I actually thought ... good on ‘Good Morning America.’ They’re saying they’re not taking them off the air, two consenting adults. But then the more you read — it’s just very messy,” the CBS host remarked.

“To me [it’s] a sad situation because you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved, and I keep thinking about that. I’m very concerned about that.”

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos have been hosting “GMA3” since Monday and will continue to do so for the time being, Godwin said, adding that she won’t address Robach and Holmes’ purported relationship until there is more concrete information around it.

Holmes and Robach started anchoring the show in 2020, when they were married to other people. But on Nov. 30, news broke that the two colleagues may be involved with one another off-air when the Daily Mail published photos showing them having drinks and staying at a cottage in New York.

Although one source told People that Robach and Holmes started dating in August, around the time that their respective marriages ended, another source told the magazine that their co-workers have known for a while that the two were together.

The pair were even told to “knock off” the flirting at one point, the second source said.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community