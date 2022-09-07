35 Genius Parenting Products That Deserve An Award

Popular items from this list:
An ingenious plate divided into eight portions with a hidden dessert compartment that’ll turn mealtime into a fun game
A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom that’s worth the “Shark Tank” hype
A pancake batter mixer with a wire whisk that’ll let you whip up a batch of pancakes at lightning speed
An ingenious plate divided into eight portions (with a hidden dessert compartment)
Promising review:
"If you have a picky eater, you need this
. I purchased three of these in three different themes. They are a big hit with all three kids ages 1, 3, and 9. These plates work better than I ever could have hoped. The small amounts in each compartment make it easy for them to finish and feel a sense of accomplishment. The treat under the tray at the end is genius.
Great solution for picky eaters." — Kyla Van Kleeck
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom
Promising review:
"I can't believe how effective this product is! I used it on both of my kids and it actually worked! Wish I had known about it before instead of using creams to help bug bites. Awesome invention!
You gotta try it — definitely a product that you will want to take with you everywhere!" — cibieq
A pancake batter mixer with a wire whisk
Promising review:
"This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week
(my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done.
I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." — Amazon Customer
A TikTok-viral toothbrush holder and dispenser
This bad boy includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.Promising review:
"I am SO happy I bought this for my bathroom! It looks so clean, it is easy to install, and it is easy to clean when toothpaste gets on it! The design is simple, yet genius! My 5-year-old uses it with ease and she doesn't make a mess with the toothpaste tube anymore!
I am extremely satisfied and I have had it for three months now. TIKTOK made me buy it LOL!" — Stephanie Mendoza
And a grossly adorable Shrek-shaped toothpaste cap
Casual Chicken is a small business based in Irvine, California, that sells an array of unique 3D-printed items.Promising review:
"My kids went from dreading getting their teeth brushed to looking forward to their 'Shrek poops' on their toothbrush. Thank you!" — Kate DeJuliis
A pack of sink extenders you can install on any faucet
Promising review:
"Love this faucet extender for our daughter’s sink. It has given her the independence of washing her hands and brushing her teeth. It’s so easy to pop on and off if we have guests over and we want it removed. And the price is absolutely phenomenal." — H_CrowellPromising review:
"Brilliant invention! They make hand washing much easier for my preschooler!
Great product!" — Abigail Spencer
A slide-away storage bag
Promising review:
"I will soon buy another one of these. It is absolutely the best invention if your kiddos are into Legos, or army soldiers, or anything time consuming to pick up.
This has helped so much with 'decluttering', and makes for quick and easy clean up. So simple and so effective! I can't imagine having hundreds of legos without this." — Ang
A hollow penguin teether that will stay on your baby's hand
Promising review:
"This thing is absolutely genius!
My 3-month-old loves it and chews on it nonstop. It stays on his hand easily and provides lots of early teething comfort. Wish I knew about this with my first kid!" — Jackie B.
A clever sight word Bingo game
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), and players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO.Promising review:
"Our first-grader was feeling really discouraged with her sight words and I've been trying to think of ways to encourage her
and get her excited to learn things she doesn't already know. She loved this game! We played with the whole family and her 3-year-old sister even enjoyed playing (we show her the cards and have her find the word that matches on her Bingo card). I think this is a great way to make learning/practicing sight words fun!
I am very happy with this purchase and I can see how it would be great for teachers in the classroom as well!!" — Jennie
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this. I got this for my girls after they showed it to me on TikTok.
I thought it was a great way of making a sweet treat. I didn’t realize how much I would love it. You don’t even need to use a lot of fruit to get a decent size bowl. I buy frozen fruit, freeze bananas, and add some coconut flakes, and it is so delicious.
This machine works perfectly. You aren’t suppose to put completely hard frozen fruit in it. You are suppose to let the frozen fruit thaw a tad." — Debbie
A Doona Liki Trike, which folds up so small you can fit it in the overhead bin on a plane
I'm not sure who's more OBSESSED with our Liki Trike, my toddler or me. My active toddler, who absolutely hates being strapped into his stroller, loves that it allows him to sit upright and steer the handles (while I push him) making him feel like he's in control and going on an adventure. It has made trips to the park/mall/zoo so much easier because it is lighter than our stroller and folds up tiny taking up minimal trunk space (We also took it on a flight recently and were amazed at how easily it fit in the airplane overhead bin!) My fave feature is how seamlessly it steers. Unlike other trikes, you don't need to awkwardly force it to change directions. In fact, my 5-year-old has no trouble navigating my 2-year-old around the park. The best part? My little one is so happy riding around on this thing that he's had barely any meltdowns when we're out and about. I'd say that's a huge win.
A sandwich cutter and sealer
Promising review:
""Uncrustables" for a fraction of the price! My kids LOVE "Uncrustables" and this makes it SO easy to make your own!
If you aren't familiar, they are PB&J sandwiches sold in the freezer section that look exactly like what this makes. The intention is to put them in a lunch box and by lunch time they are thawed and ready to eat! We made 3 loaves of bread worth of sandwiches for the price of one box of Uncrustables! It didn't take even a half hour. This will be awesome for when they go back to school!" — Craig Gibson
A pack of stick-on fever indicators
It goes without saying that these stickers aren't a replacement for a thermometer. But, if your kid has a temp, these will help you keep track of whether their fever is spiking or going down. Promising review:
"Best invention ever. I am able to proactively monitor my children's fever.
Before this product, I always feared that when they had a fever that maybe they had been feverish too long and it escaped my notice. This product gives me peace of mind because now at a glance I can tell if and when they are spiking." — sneeziesmurfPromising review:
"We had a stressful day of trying to keep our 3-year-old's fever down and he was exhausted. I had these in the cabinet and stuck one on at bedtime. It immediately lit up N, which matched the thermometer. While putting him to bed I saw it go to 99 so when I checked on him in 30 min I brought the thermometer '99.3.' We used it throughout the night to monitor whether or not we should wake him for more medicine. I think of it as a peace of mind sticker.
He loves stickers and got a big kick out of it. He’s had it on about 13 hours now with no complaints. There’s a shiny N there now, and this paranoid mama still checks with a thermometer occasionally to make sure it’s accurate." — Nateric
The Pink Stuff, a magical all-purpose cleaning paste
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and had to try it. Being a mom and a babysitter, we have the occasional crayon or marker on surfaces it is not supposed to be.
This takes it right off without a ton of elbow grease. I also used it on my converse today. They were covered in dirt and grass stains from doing yard work and now they look brand-new. This stuff is a lifesaver!
" — TammyC117Promising review:"
If you’ve ever got lipstick on anything you know how hard it is to remove. My 4-year-old loves make up and thinks she the next Picasso. This stuff removed it with only rubbing it over it. No scrubbing at all. I’m completely sold!"
— Anastasha
A TikTok-famous hip carrier that'll prevent back strain
Tushbaby is a small business run by three California moms and specializes in products that bring a little more ease to everyday parenting life.Promising review:
"What a great invention!
My 1-year-old wants to be held constantly when we are out and I struggled to find a baby carrier that she would let me use. My arms and left side were always tired and sore.
Not to mention the pressure I felt on my lower back. She loves the Tush Baby. She loves the freedom of being able to sit facing me or facing out. I love the freedom of being able to take her anywhere and not have a fussing child who hates going in the shopping cart.
It has so many pockets and places to put wallets, phones, etc. It even can fit wipes and a diaper. It is seriously life changing for me and my family as far as the ease of shopping and family outings. People out around town definitely notice it too and ask about it. I highly recommend this product." — RPF2950
An anti-nail-biting pen
Plus, it has anti-inflammatory ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice and organic eucalyptus leaf to soothe sore fingers.Promising review:
"I love this stuff!! It’s taste horrible, which was great to help stop my 4-year-old from biting her nails.
In about three days she completely stopped now and her nails have grown." — Denise BatistaPromising review:
"OMG it works!! My 3-1/2-year-old was a constant thumb sucker. Four days and she hasn't put her thumb in her mouth!!
It's the worst taste ever but it works. We tell her we are painting her nails. We put it on during the day and at night. Best product around." — Natalie Plaza
A microwave s'mores maker
Just fill the water reservoir, put your s'mores ingredients on the tray (up to two of them), and pop in the microwave for 30 seconds. The marshmallow and chocolate will heat at the same time — leaving you with one delicious treat. Promising review
: "This is a very cute gadget. I saw this on a TikTok and fell for it lol. I'm glad I did. My kids and I have so much fun making instant s'mores. They're done in about 30–40 seconds with literally no cleanup.
The marshmallow doesn't melt over so you basically can just run hot water over it to remove a few crumbs from crackers and be done." — Shawna G.
An inexpensive Pop2Play foldable indoor slide
The slide's capable of holding up to 50 lbs.Promising review:
"I got this for my 2-year-old daughter's birthday and she LOVES it. She is a little nervous on the playground and she took to this right away. It folds down easily and sets up easily — the design is brilliant.
It was actually so easy that I watched the 30 second set up video just to be sure I got it right lol. My 8-year-old son got on it too and it held up. We live in an apartment so this is something that she can climb on safely without taking up a ton of space.
Love this product!!" — jenna
A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers
Promising review:
"What a lifesaver! I mean really! My daughter loves her snacks, she also loves to make a mess, give them to the dog, or fill her car seat up with them. Then cry when she has nothing to eat. My wife picked one up at Target and man... we used it so much, we couldn't clean it fast enough. SOOOO we bought a few more. and for less than $5 for two.... this is a no-brainer!
" — jeffgrantMEDIA
And a snack spinner for enticing even the pickiest of eaters
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old loves it, he gets excited every time he pushes the button and sees it spin.He spins it grabs a piece of strawberry spins it again grabs a blueberry keeps him entertained. It’s easy to clean and compact for easy on the go snacks.
Great product!" —Noe G.
Get it from Amazon for $29.95
(available in three colors).
A wooden puzzle equivalent to playing Tetris but in tactile form
Reviewers say this is a great toy for ages 3 through 12.Promising review:
"I ordered this for my K–1 after-school class and they line up to use it! It is also a favorite of the autistic children I have in the class — it keeps them calm and focused for a good while. It also helps test determination because it's an easy puzzle until you get to the end and you have to move stuff around to make everything fit! Endless possibilities! I highly recommend it!
The pieces are small and wooden — would not recommend for ages of children who like to put toys in their mouths." —C. Delgado
Get it from Amazon for $9.99
A Smart Lab human body toy
Promising review:
"I love that this is an accurate 3D puzzle of the human body. It is so fun to play with with my daughter. She was learning all sorts of anatomy without even realizing it. This thing is genius.
It is sturdy enough that I don't worry kids will break it. The organs need to be treated with respect, of course, and an adult will probably need to help reassemble things the first few times. Tons of fun, though." —Rocky Balboa
Get it from Amazon for $21.99
A TikTok-famous grape cutter
Promising review:
"This is by far the smartest, best product ever invented!!!! I don't only use it for grapes, I've cut up hot dogs, chicken nuggets, etc
. It's literally a "lifesaver!!!" — Tejai30
A stroller fan with bendable foam legs
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this thing! I didn’t expect much of it but after reading the awesome reviews I decided to give it a shot. It has flexible tripod legs that are able to wrap around things and stand upright as well as a moveable head. It is super efficient for its size and I love that it also has an LED light that I was unaware of. My little girl has a low heat tolerance so this is just what I needed to keep her cool in the heat. Thank you for an amazing product. Worth every penny!
" — Olga
A 3D-printed foam soap dispenser attachment
Mouse Delights 3D is a small biz based in Las Vegas, Nevada, that specializes in Disney-inspired 3D-printed accessories.Promising review:
"Super cute and very easy to use. My littles love Mickey and this makes hand washing that much more fun for them!" — Abby D
A set of washable dab and dot markers
The set comes with eight paint markers and a downloadable activity PDF.Promising review:
"A must-have for toddlers. My son started using this when he was 2 and now he is 3. We've used this everyday and he never gets tired of it.
He just loves doing dab and dot with letters and numbers. I also love the free printables included and I love how easy it is for my son to hold it with his tiny hands. I definitely recommend it." — Heriberto Mendoza
A car video monitor
Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and knew I wanted to try it. I LOOOOOVE this product!
I hate trying to use my rear view mirror to look into her mirror to make sure she’s okay. The quality of the video is great for the price, and I can easily see if my infant has spit up or I can see her mouth to shove a paci in if needed.
I can see details like if her eyes are open or closed. The night vision isn’t too bad but not as detailed but you can see enough. But overall for the price, I would buy this product again hands-down." — Michael Giblin
A nifty car seat buckle release tool
P.S. it doesn't attach to the car seat, letting you decide when your kids can safely access the tool.Promising review:
"Literally one of the most useful yet simple products I've ever bought. It's genius.
I used to struggle with undoing car seats because of my nails but with this product I was able to undo the seatbelts in an instant. I SO recommend this for anyone that has issues undoing kid's seatbelts because I know how rough they can be!" — Reem K.
A whale-shaped bath spout cover to prevent bonks on the head
Promising review:
"Whoever came up with this cute idea to place over the bath faucet is a genius! It definitely fully covers the faucet so my grandson won’t hurt himself
playing in the tub if his head happens to be too close to it. It also blocks from him seeing the pull lever for the shower. He’s no longer drawn to it to pull it. This was a great buy!" —KadinsGlamma
Get it from Amazon for $12.99
(available in two colors).
A sensory swing designed with an extra spring
Rest Nets is a small biz based in Israel started by a mom who created these hammocks as a way to give parents "an extra pair of hands" for entertaining kids.Promising review:
"This swing is probably the best thing that has happened to our house since we renovated. My daughter can’t go to OT because of the pandemic, so we turned the basement into a sensory gym. This swing is amazing! It’s simple, safe, and versatile. My kids love it!" — Leanne A
A no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner
Promising review:
"This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration
and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" — Amanda Nichols
And a touchless stationary vacuum
An indicator light will turn on to let you know that the canister is full, and then you can remove the canister and dump the debris in the trash.Promising review:
"I initially felt guilty spending this much on something I could do for free with the dust bin. That feeling is gone. This vacuum is awesome. We have dogs and cats and kids distance learning while snacking in the kitchen constantly and sometimes we sweep 20 times a day. This saves a lot of time and effort
and actually gets all the dirt, plus suctions all the dust and fur off the broom so we don’t have to touch it. The kids can use it. My husband loves it. The only one in the house that doesn’t like it is the cat." — Jen P
A waterproof potty-training watch
You can preset intervals of 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours, and 3 hours. The watch has an inbuilt proximity sensor and only sounds alerts when it is worn so no need to turn it off at night. How smart is that?Promising review:
"Love this watch! My 3-year-old was giving me a run for my money. He was by far my most stubborn child to potty train. This watch has made a night and day difference.He puts it on when he wakes up and leaves it on all day. He gets super excited when the the countdown timer starts to okay music and lights up. He now will yell 'potty' and run to the bathroom. This watch is a must-have if you have a stubborn little one!"
— MamaBear3
A high chair that clamps on to a table or kitchen counter
Promising review:
"My only regret is that we didn’t buy this for our first child. We were so tired of losing space in our house to all the kid and baby things.
We had a great high chair, loved it because we could move it from room to room. However, we have a smaller house, and it just always seemed to be in the way. This fixed the problem 100%. It’s a minimalist dream. I love the color options because it goes with our home aesthetic now. Do not worry, it is very stable. I’ve never had a worry once that it would fall.
Extremely secure and easy to move. We have it on our bar counter but can easily move it to our dining table. And if you like to eat out, this is the best option. It even had its own carrying bag built to the bottom of the seat. The tray is dishwasher safe, which I love. The seat says to wipe down or hand wash. I don’t wipe it down on a regular basis, but for that really worked-in food or if you kid accidentally gets sick in it, I have thrown it in the washing machine multiple times. (Without the metal pieces.) Just make sure you buckle the straps together so they don’t get twisted in the wash. It’s beautiful; it’s minimal. It’s safe and secure. Even my toddler likes to try to sit in it once in a while." — Jena Seeno
A clever faucet splash catcher
Hustle Sew Shop is a small biz based in Saint Helens, Oregon that specializes in quality handmade goods with personalized options.Promising review:
"This product is awesome! I have four kids who take care of the dishes after dinner each night and to say they are messy would be an understatement! This little water catcher has solved the puddle
that used to surround my faucet at the end of each night. Thank you!!" — cadencewilliams2