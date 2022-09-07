35 Genius Parenting Products That Deserve An Award

Chandni Reddy / Buzzfeed

A Doona Liki Trike, which folds up so small you can fit it in the overhead bin on a plane

I'm not sure who's more OBSESSED with our Liki Trike, my toddler or me. My active toddler, who absolutely hates being strapped into his stroller, loves that it allows him to sit upright and steer the handles (while I push him) making him feel like he's in control and going on an adventure. It has made trips to the park/mall/zoo so much easier because it is lighter than our stroller and folds up tiny taking up minimal trunk space (We also took it on a flight recently and were amazed at how easily it fit in the airplane overhead bin!) My fave feature is how seamlessly it steers. Unlike other trikes, you don't need to awkwardly force it to change directions. In fact, my 5-year-old has no trouble navigating my 2-year-old around the park. The best part? My little one is so happy riding around on this thing that he's had barely any meltdowns when we're out and about. I'd say that's a huge win.