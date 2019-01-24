George Conway Hails Chuck Schumer For Getting 'Dim-Witted' Trump To Own Shutdown

Conway, referring to a video of the faceoff between the men and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the Oval Office in December, tweeted that Schumer “essentially uses Trump’s narcissism” — and “attempt at machismo” — to “get him to say ‘I will shut it down.’”

Schumer “almost can’t believe Trump is dim-witted enough to take the bait,” Conway added. “But of course Trump is.” Conway also praised Schumer for his “superhuman efforts to avoid bursting into laughter at Trump’s imbecility.”