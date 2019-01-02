George Conway Burns Trump With A Savage Explanation For Low Gas Prices

George Conway, attorney and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, rang in the New Year with another attack on his wife’s boss.

This time, he called out President Donald Trump over a tweet taking credit for low gas prices.

Trump on Tuesday claimed a recent drop in fuel is “like another tax cut.”

Conway ― a frequent Trump critic on Twitter ― fired back:

You’ve figured out how to turn lies into a renewable source of energy? https://t.co/AqCQaUnv4D — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 2, 2019

Gas prices averaged $2.73 per gallon for 2018 and are expected to drop to $2.70 per gallon for 2019, according to a GasBuddy forecast for USA Today released on Tuesday.

“2019 sets the stage for the first decline in the yearly national average since 2015, but before motorists drive for joy, it may be prudent to remind them that 2019 will still be the second most expensive year to fill up since then,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told the newspaper.