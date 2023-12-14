These Are Some Of Oprah’s Favorite Things On Amazon From 2023

A pair of Bose Studio Pro headphones, a Fellow Stagg electric kettle, a pair of platform shearling slides and an instant digital camera by Fujifilm.
Oprah Winfrey’s much-respected annual list of favorite goods this year is here to give us all some gift-giving inspiration.

If you’ve ever wondered what the personal shopping and gifting lists of celebrities look like, know that Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2023 includes everything from gorgeous bottles of nourishing bubble bath, marshmallow-soft loungewear and display-worthy puzzles, each one bearing Winfrey’s inscrutable stamp of approval.

See some of the notable Oprah-approved items for yourself in the list ahead which you can shop for yourself or others this holiday season.

1
Amazon
Carry-on luggage from Take Off
Built with 360-degree smooth spinner wheels that make rolling through the airport a breeze, Take Off's carry-on luggage fits most airline's qualifications for a personal item. Available in four colors, this reasonably priced suitcase also comes with a TSA-approved travel lock and several interior organizational pockets.
$95.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A 12-piece knife block set from Cangshan
Steel-forged and handcrafted to have incredible durability, stain-resistance and edge retention, this 12-piece set by Cangshan includes a variety of knives, from paring to serrated plus a pair of edged kitchen shears, all stored in an acacia wood block.
$199.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A portable pet water bottle
The ultimate accessory for any pet owner, the Springer allows users to store and dispense water on the go in one handy leakproof and dishwasher-safe bottle. Just squeeze the bottle and your pet can drink straight from the bowl-style top.
$24.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A travel bag duo
Crafted from vegan leather and available in 10 colors, this set is "ideal for travel," according to Winfrey, with the smaller one great for items like makeup and the large cinch-closure one for accessories. She also suggests carrying the larger one as a going-out bag using the included detachable strap in order to save some precious space in your luggage.
$35.20 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A triple-insulated tumbler
The Corkcicle tumbler is a triple-insulated 24-ounce cup that keeps contents icy cool or hot and sipable for hours on end. The ceramic-coated straw and BPA-free cup come in a wide selection of colors and are all non-slip thanks to the silicone bottom.
$39.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A truffle oil and hot sauce set from Truff
Fans of Truff will already be familiar with these savory and truffle-laden luxury condiments that pair well with pizzas, pastas and whatever else you can think of. This particular set, which includes Truff's decadent finishing oil and white truffle-infused hot sauce, is brand new and the perfect gift for foodies.
$64.98 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A microcurrent facial device and massager
We've written before about the TheraFace, a facial tool that can tackle a number of skin concerns as well as help relieve TMJ symptoms. This percussive therapy device comes with six different attachments, including a selection of light therapy rings to help address things like acne and fine lines as well as a microcurrent head that can potentially help to tone muscles and stimulate collagen production, leading to more pronounced and lifted facial features.
$329 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A De'Longhi drip coffee maker and grinder
Winfrey called the De'Longhi drip coffee maker "a dream for persnickety coffee drinkers," as it's capable of six brew sizes and five different brew types like espresso, over-ice and light. No pods or paper filters are required with this do-it-all machine, and it even has a built-in conical burr grinder to make the freshest-ground coffee beans around. (Note that this item may not arrive before Christmas.)
$599.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A Softies marshmallow lounge set
Referred to by the Softies brand as a "marshmallow lounge set," this cloud-like crewneck top and cropped sweatpants come in six colors in women's sizes L-3X. (Note that some sizes and colorways may not arrive before Christmas.)
$139 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A moisture-rich bubble bath
A truly luscious additive to any tub time, Lollia's bubble bath contains a skin-softening blend of fruit and flower oils, vitamin E and bee pollen extract, a natural antioxidant with healing properties for the skin.
$46.40 at Amazon
11
Amazon
An instant digital camera with Bluetooth connectivity
An ideal nostalgia-infused gift for anyone that remembers the joyful days of Polaroids and digital cameras, the Fujifilm Instax combines both in one updated device. It not only prints photos on demand, but the mini Instax can also connect to your phone via Bluetooth in order to upload and store photos right on your digital camera roll.
$256+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A decorative artwork jigsaw puzzle
According to Winfrey, Jiggy's line of luxury puzzles manage to be just complicated enough, without being too time-consuming. Made of premium chipboard and each featuring bright and colorful artwork by emerging women artists from around the world, these 500-piece puzzles come with a tube of glue for preserving the completed puzzle after it's finished.
$40 at Amazon
13
Amazon
An assortment of Beekman 1802 goat milk soaps
Beekman 1802 is known for its sensitive-skin-friendly formulations infused with nourishing goat milk, and this eight-soap gift set is a great option for both long time fans of the brand or anyone seeking soothed, happy skin. The assortment of velvety foaming bar soaps includes fragrances like fig leaf, honey and oat, lavender and honeyed grapefruit.
$68 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pair of Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones
Even the most discerning audiophile will appreciate Beat’s custom acoustic platform, an iconic sound that’s been updated to deliver a listening experience that’s immersive, distortion-free and “the best of the best,” according to Winfrey. The brand also promises up to 40 hours of listening per charge and personalized spatial audio that intuitively tracks the wearer’s head movements to adjust the sound accordingly. And if you don’t want the fully adaptive noise-cancelling, there’s also a transparency mode that allows users to take in their surroundings.
$179.95 at Amazon (regularly $349)
15
Amazon
A Fellow Stagg electric gooseneck kettle
This isn't the first time that the gorgeous Fellow Stagg electric kettle found its way onto one of our lists. Previously recommended to HuffPost by a coffee expert and educator as the ideal kettle for achieving the perfect temperature and pour technique when making pour over-coffee, it offers excellent temperature control, which you can easily set to the exact degree using the LCD touch screen. It's made with a quick-heating element, and the ever-sleek Fellow Stagg comes in six colors and hardware finishes.
$165 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A pair of platform shearling slides
Roam's impeccably stylish pair of faux shearling slides feature a memory foam padded sole that Winfrey says "feels like walking on air." These platform slippers come in three colors in women's sizes 6-12.
$185 at Amazon
17
Amazon
An Italian herringbone throw
Italian-made from a cotton blend fabric with a cashmere handfeel, this herringbone throw is lightweight, ever-stylish and available in an impressive 66 color options to fit in anyone's space.
$110.40 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A Le Creuset bread oven
If anyone loves bread, it's Oprah Winfrey — and she approves of this Le Creuset bread oven that's designed to create the best rise, crust and flavor from home-baked loaves. It's made from the brand's signature enameled cast iron that's known for great heat distribution and retention and is available in 12 colors.
$299.95 at Amazon

