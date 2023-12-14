Oprah Winfrey’s much-respected annual list of favorite goods this year is here to give us all some gift-giving inspiration.
If you’ve ever wondered what the personal shopping and gifting lists of celebrities look like, know that Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2023 includes everything from gorgeous bottles of nourishing bubble bath, marshmallow-soft loungewear and display-worthy puzzles, each one bearing Winfrey’s inscrutable stamp of approval.
See some of the notable Oprah-approved items for yourself in the list ahead which you can shop for yourself or others this holiday season.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.