Some adorable handmade coupons

Shelley also loves the handmade coupons she gets from the kids, which she can "redeem" for sweet activities to do together.



"Each December they create a 'Good for___' book, filled with coupons that I can redeem during the coming year," said Shelley. "The eight-year-old colors and decorates each coupon with stickers. Examples of her coupons include a 'mani/pedi,' a trip to Target, a 'heart-to-heart' talk, a dance performance and getting a burrito together. The four-year-old dictates to his parent what he would like to include in his coupon book... includ[ing] telling me a story, pushing him on the swing, sharing an ice cream, having an 'over-nighter' and playing a game of hide and go seek."



