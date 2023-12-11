The relationship between grandparents and their families can be one of the sweetest relationships in life, so for the holidays, we want to honor grandparents as they deserve and make sure they’re actually getting the gifts they want.
We spoke to dozens of grandparents from our own lives and from HuffPost’s Facebook groups to find out what’s on their wishlists. Unsurprisingly, a lot of the items they asked for had to do with their grandkids: items to house their grandchildren’s beloved artwork, bean bags for cuddling their grandkids and digital picture frames so they can see up-to-date photos of the whole family.
Still, some of them asked for treats for themselves, including new kitchen tools and books. Read on for all their picks; you’re sure to find something that the grandparent in your life will love and get heavy use out of.
And by the way, one thing echoed by nearly all the grandparents we spoke to? They want to spend time with their grandkids, or “the gift of time,” as Marjie Podzielinski, grandparent to a 16-year-old, wrote on HuffPost’s Facebook page. With one of the thoughtful presents on our list and the gift of quality time with their grandchildren, you’re bound to have a very happy grandparent.
