Gisele Bündchen and her twin, Patricia Bündchen, rang in their 43rd birthdays together last Thursday, surrounded by their daughters and lots of sweet treats.

“I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday,” the Brazilian supermodel wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of vacation photos featuring Gisele, Patricia and their daughters.

“I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls,” Gisele wrote. “I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love.”

The first photo showed Gisele and Patricia posing next to a chalk sign that read “Happy Birthday” with hearts.

In May, Gisele made a rare red carpet appearance with her twin, whom she calls “Pati,” at a gala event for her Luz Alliance Fund initiative in Miami.

She also gave her sister a shoutout on Instagram when the two celebrated their 40th birthdays in 2020.

“Today Pati and I get to celebrate four decades of being alive on this amazing planet!” the supermodel wrote at the time. “How lucky I was to be born with my twin and best friend!”

In addition to Patricia, Gisele has four other sisters: Raquel, Graziela, Gabriela and Rafaela.

The model’s recent birthday is her first since splitting with her ex-husband, Tom Brady, after 13 years of marriage.

The former couple announced that they’d finalized their divorce in October.

“We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” Bündchen said of her and Brady’s children in a statement. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

