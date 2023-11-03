Give A Little One The Best Fall Ever With These 33 Products

Popular items from this list:
- A Silly Poopy’s Hide & Seek game: Just place this little poo somewhere in your home and watch as your kids have fun trying to find it!
- A set of kids’ plastic knives so your mini chef can slice apples for their world-famous apple pie
- An inflatable air mattress with built-in safety bumpers so they can have sleepovers at Grandma’s house without rolling off the bed
1
Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
2
A set of kids' plastic knives
3
A traveling scavenger hunt card game perfect for having fun on the go
4
A colorful and lightweight hooded windbreaker with a cloth lining and elastic cuffs
5
And a pair of waterproof rubber boots with handles
6
A foldable indoor slide from Pop2Play for those rainy or chilly days when the playground isn't an option
7
A pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire
8
A glow in the dark basketball because it's starting to get darker earlier
9
A super soft Carhartt beanie so your kiddo can be the coolest (and warmest) one on the hay ride!
10
A mini digital camera perfect for exploring all kinds of portraits since it can also take selfies
11
A six-piece foam activity play set
12
Or a colorful DIY rock climbing wall set
13
A 12-pack of acrylic paint pens
14
A sensory swing since it'll likely be a little too cold to go to the park and play on the swing set
15
A flower-building activity set if they're sad to see their summer garden wilt
16
An astronaut-themed indoor tent covered in colorful planets and space facts
17
A 36-piece sensory math activity set that'll help your kid count and sort leaves
18
A wind-proof kids bubble umbrella for fall's inevitable rain showers
19
A color-your-own haunted castle playhouse that you won't be able to tear your kids away from!
20
A pack of oversized sidewalk chalk
21
A pack of three Frida Baby vapor bath bombs
22
A mini sports center if you have a little athlete on your hands
23
A set of 58 large flash cards because your little Einstein may be bored being indoors all the time
24
A set of eight colorful stacking cups they'll have so much fun building up and knocking down
25
A food tray that turns dinner into a bit of a board game if you have a picky eater
26
Or a cute construction-shaped dinner set
27
A microwave s'mores maker
28
An inflatable air mattress with built-in safety bumpers perfect for sleepovers at Grandma's
29
A durable inflatable bouncing ball
30
A 36-pack of Play-Doh
31
Guess in 10 Jr., a home-based game that'll help build problem-solving, communication and decision-making skills
32
A balance bike so they can feel the wind in their hair as they ride around
33
A fun coloring tablecloth — there's even one specifically for Thanksgiving — if you need to keep kids busy while you finish cooking
