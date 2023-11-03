ShoppingParenting KidsToys

Give A Little One The Best Fall Ever With These 33 Products

Fall will become their favorite season in no time.
Taylor Steele
Amazon

Popular items from this list:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
John Mihaly / BuzzFeed
Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
Just place this little poo somewhere in your home and watch as your kids have fun trying to find it! Silly Poopy will even give them clues, and play a song that'll have them dancing once it's been found. What Do You Meme? is a small business making fun, and funny card games/toys, plush friends and pool floats!

Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." — Adele
$12.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A set of kids' plastic knives
These knives will help them learn to cut with precision for when they're old enough to handle real knives.Children will still need supervision while using them! Tovla Jr. is a small business run by a mom of five who wanted to make sure kids were being entertained and having fun in a meaningful way.

Promising review: "Great for cooking with my toddler! My toddler enjoys using these SO much. They are about as sharp as disposable plastic knives. They definitely cut well and make her feel included. She has used them to cut tomatoes, bread, cucumbers, peppers, etc. She will get excited when she sees me prepping food and run over to her stool crying out 'Mommy, I want my knives!' For reference, she is 2.5 years old. If you have a toddler or younger kiddo who is enthusiastic about cooking and you want to encourage it, get these! So worth it!" — C. Almond
$9.95 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A traveling scavenger hunt card game perfect for having fun on the go
Keep your kids entertained by having them find any of 54 objects that can be spotted from the car.

Promising review: "I bought this for our road trip desperate for something to keep our kids entertained. This was super fun! My husband, I, and our 5-year-old had fun playing it together. My 3-year-old was trying but is a little bit too young for it. The pictures are fun and engaging. I honestly had a great time and would recommend this to other parents looking for something to keep their kids busy!" — Heather
$8 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A colorful and lightweight hooded windbreaker with a cloth lining and elastic cuffs
It's available in kid's sizes 12/18 months–5T and in 15 prints.

Promising review: "I love how lightweight and easy this is to put on a toddler who is constantly moving. Perfect raincoat!" — Ashlee G.
$23.95 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
And a pair of waterproof rubber boots with handles
These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member! They're available in toddler sizes 5–10, little kid sizes 11–13, big kid sizes 1–4 and in 21 colors/patterns.

Promising review: "These boots are great quality! My daughter outgrew her last pair that she insisted on wearing every single day (even in the house). We were able to order a larger size and as expected, she wears them constantly. They do not get wet on the inside sloshing through mud puddles and they are a perfect fit. I will never buy another brand!"skoalman83
$19.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A foldable indoor slide from Pop2Play for those rainy or chilly days when the playground isn't an option
This slide can hold up to 50 pounds.

Promising review: "This slide keeps my easily distracted 1.5-year-old daughter entertained for long periods of time! I thought this would be a great way for her to learn to use a slide on a carpeted surface. She has a blast pushing her toys down and has become so confident at climbing and sliding down herself! It’s very sturdy and easy to pop up and fold down. When this one does wear out, I’ll be purchasing a new one. Take all of my money to keep my toddler’s attention for as long as it does!" — Lindsey Pleakis
$29.48+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire
Just toss the unopened package into the fire and watch as your kids guffaw over all the purples, greens and blues emerging from the flames!

Promising review: "If you love a campfire or a backyard blaze, or know someone who does, these are just great fun. Takes fire-watching to a whole new hippy trippy beautiful level. The colors are beautiful and it makes the camping experience extra special. Great little gift for the person who has everything. I gave them to a twenty-something and to a kid with 'mom or dad has to help you with this' and kept some for myself. I love these things." — MSM
$6.95 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A glow in the dark basketball because it's starting to get darker earlier
Pair it with an LED hoop!

Promising review: "This was a huge hit on Christmas morning! My son thought is was 'another basketball' and then dribbled and was shocked. It was bright enough to impress even in the light but the kids went wild once it was dark! — Kindle customer
$39.85 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A super soft Carhartt beanie so your kiddo can be the coolest (and warmest) one on the hay ride!
Promising review: "Perfect fall/winter hat for baby. Love this hat for my baby boy! He’s been wearing it since he was 8 months old and it will definitely fit him for a while. It’s warm and stretchy, stays in place on his head even with him moving all around." — Kaitlynn
$14.99+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A mini digital camera perfect for exploring all kinds of portraits since it can also take selfies
Promising review: "Love everything about it! It’s cute, easy to use (baby picked up how to used it right away), and both front and back cameras work. There are even games on there. Love it. Definitely recommend." — Mc & Fong
$29.99+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A six-piece foam activity play set
Promising review: "I did a lot of research, asked a lot of friends their opinions, and ended up getting this, and I’m SO GLAD. I love all the different shapes and options my child can use her creativity to play with! She loves sliding on her belly down the ramp like one, rolling on the round long one, and climbing on and off all the others. I didn’t want The Nugget, but I wanted something that would entertain her for years to come. I’m so glad we went with this versus the four-piece one." — BethArb
$117.74+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
Or a colorful DIY rock climbing wall set
The set includes 25 hand and foot grips, two climbing handles and a knotted climbing rope. Not only can these mountable rock climbing grips hold up to 225 pounds each, but they can also be used indoors or outdoors.

Promising review: "My girls absolutely love this! We’ve been wanting to give them some things inside the house to climb and jump on since it’s cold here and we’re stuck in the house most days. We haven’t installed the rope yet but plan to do so soon. The climbing holds are very durable and seem pretty sturdy. They are also a good size, making it easy for my girls to hold on to. I would definitely recommend this to as it’s a lot of fun!" — KKL—L&L’s Little Shop of Goodies- Living Life RV Rentals
$49.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A 12-pack of acrylic paint pens
Promising review: "These paint pens are really great and easy for all ages! I purchased them for rock painting at my son’s birthday party, and they were a big hit! Both of my kids wanted to do the project again the next day, too! Love these!" — mabozich
$11.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A sensory swing since it'll likely be a little too cold to go to the park and play on the swing set
Honestly, they'll probably forget all about the park once they get a load of this. This is a great place to lounge, nestle with a book, nap and, of course, swing! Their new favorite hangout/activity just arrived. This swing has a capacity of 200 pounds.

Promising review: "This swing is great. It feels good, works amazing, and provides that perfect sensory input especially on days when you can't get outside. Feels so much better than the cheaper versions. Spend the money, it is well worth it!" — Laura Pido
$99.99+ at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A flower-building activity set if they're sad to see their summer garden wilt
Promising review: "I bought this flower garden as a gift for my 3-year-old daughter. She absolutely loves it! She has always enjoyed blocks and this is something different that has kept her engaged for hours! We highly recommend this product to others!!" — Ashley Petersen
$13.98+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
An astronaut-themed indoor tent covered in colorful planets and space facts
Promising review: "This tent is so cool! Easy to put up. I put it up in my living room for a hangout play space for my three 3-year-old grandsons. They love it and call it their rocket ship lol. It's very sturdy and has held up great when they got rambunctious with playing in it." — Shelly Maxwell
$29.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A 36-piece sensory math activity set that'll help your kid count and sort leaves
Promising review: "Love this item! This item is great for sorting sizes, shapes, colors, and types of leave. Every sturdy, plastic leaf has raised bug shapes on one side. The cards are sturdy/shiny cardboard that should stand the test of time. The card with words are in English on one side and Spanish on the other side. It’s packaged well in a sturdy reusable box." — Patricia
$21.29 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A wind-proof kids bubble umbrella for fall's inevitable rain showers
Promising review: "I am so glad I decided to purchase! My daughter is able to open and close it on her own. It’s super sturdy and super cute! We always get compliments on it!" — Karina
$21.69+ at Amazon
19
Amazon
A color-your-own haunted castle playhouse that you won't be able to tear your kids away from!
Promising review: "My girls (2 and 5) have spent hours and hours playing pretend in this castle. They work on decorating it gradually, but often stop to just play. Easy to set up. Great price." — ElaFree
$39.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A pack of oversized sidewalk chalk
Urban Infant is a Chicago-based small business run by a brother/sister duo making unique and useful parenting products.

Promising review: "Our 1-year-old loves these. It was his first time using chalk and he had no trouble with them. They are pretty thick; doesn't matter how he holds them, there will be contact with the surface and there will be color!" — JW
$9.95 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A pack of three Frida Baby vapor bath bombs
They're safe for littles at least 3 months and older, and their soothing vapors will be especially welcomed on sick days. Your little one will have so much fun with their fizzing friends they won't even notice that they feel a little less congested (but you will).

Promising review: "A must-have for sick days! I will never not have these on hand again!! They are amazing! The smell is not overwhelming, and I love that they are natural and safe. The perfect way to sooth our little ones and help them breathe better when they are sick. Also, my 6-year-old finds it to be soooo exciting throwing bath bombs in the water, which is really fun. Frida Baby saves the day once again!" — Kay Kroshus
$7.97 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A mini sports center if you have a little athlete on your hands
Promising review: “Got this for my 9-month-old grandson and he loved it. He is now 15 months old and still loves it. He has learned how to slam dunk the basketball.” — K. Love
$44.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A set of 58 large flash cards because your little Einstein may be bored being indoors all the time
No need to get several sets to teach your growing kid different things when you can have them all in one! These fun and educational flash cards feature colors, shapes, letters, numbers and animals!

Promising review: “My 2-year-old mastered her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and animals with these cards. When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18-months-old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards, she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler. I’m excited to get her the next card set.” — M. Abdallah
$13.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A set of eight colorful stacking cups they'll have so much fun building up and knocking down
Promising review: "My son loves playing with these and it's exciting to see his development stacking, inserting, pretend sipping, and sharing." — Catherine Miller
$8 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A food tray that turns dinner into a bit of a board game if you have a picky eater
Each tray divides into eight portions with an extra covered section for dessert.

Promising review: "Unbelievable!!! I'm sooo extremely thrilled with these plates. My granddaughter is 4 and she's been a very, very picky eater since she was 2. We've tried every trick in the book to get her to eat her veggies (something other than chicken nuggets, spaghetti, and mac 'n' cheese). This plate changed that — now she asks for second helpings of broccoli!! I was so thrilled I ordered all varieties of these plates." — Lisa Handy
$17.74+ at Amazon
26
Goodful
Or a cute construction-shaped dinner set
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop.
$16 at Goodful
27
www.amazon.com
A microwave s'mores maker
All you have to do is fill the reservoir with water, pack this baby up with graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate, then chuck in the microwave. In less than 30 seconds, you and your lil' one will have a warming treat perfect for a chilly day.

Promising review: "Bought this as a novelty gift for my girlfriend this past Christmas. She loves s’mores and makes them all the time and finally pulled this out. She has been loving it! The little arms hold the cracker and marshmallow down so they don’t expand out, the chocolate melts well but she recommends putting your chocolate in the fridge otherwise the middle gets a little soft but if that’s your thing, it’s perfect." — Mike Perault
$14.80 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
An inflatable air mattress with built-in safety bumpers perfect for sleepovers at Grandma's
Promising review: "We bought this for my toddler to sleep in when we travel, because he is too big for the pack 'n' play but he still sleeps in a crib at night. He did great in this, and didn't get up at night. I bought it because of the sides around the bed." — Amazon Customer
$65.99+ at Amazon
29
Amazon
A durable inflatable bouncing ball
Promising review: "My 2.5-year-old nephew is obsessed with this thing. It’s easy for him to use and hold on to and keeps him busy. My sister and I laugh because these were popular when we were kids and now her kids will have them too. Good little buy, and inexpensive too" — Lindsey
$16.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A 36-pack of Play-Doh
Promising review: “I have to stock up on Play-Doh because my kids can go through it. I loved how these had many in the same color but also a large variety. My son always wants the color his big sister has so it’s nice to not have to worry about that issue with these.” — Carrie
$28.99 at Amazon
31
Amazon
Guess in 10 Jr., a home-based game that'll help build problem-solving, communication and decision-making skills
This game, which will have your little one asking questions about what household object could possibly be on each game card, is available in a variety of editions for different age groups.

Promising review: "I got this for my 5-year-old who has just started showing more interest in games. It is really easy to learn how to play and my husband and I enjoy playing it with her. There is no minimum time limit needed, it can be a quick game with a few cards to pass the time or you can take a longer amount of time and go through all the cards. I would definitely recommend for the 4–6 age range." — AJNI
$14.97 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A balance bike so they can feel the wind in their hair as they ride around
Promising review: "It’s the cutest little bike. Comes with the tool needed to assemble. Super easy to assemble. Took my husband five minutes. We got it for our grandbaby's first birthday. She can’t reach the ground yet nor is she walking but we just push her around and are excited that she’ll grow into it. Her first bike." — Lisa
$41.78+ at Amazon
33
Amazon
A fun coloring tablecloth — there's even one specifically for Thanksgiving — if you need to keep kids busy while you finish cooking
Promising review: "I had this set up on the dining room table and everyone would stop and color throughout the holidays! Kids also signed their names! Such a fun idea and I will definitely get one next year!" — nah724
$8.99+ at Amazon

Before You Go

Melissa & Doug solar system large floor puzzle

These Puzzles And Other Brain-Stretching Toys Will Keep Kids Occupied For Hours

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE