Give A Little One The Best Fall Ever With These 33 Products

Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game

Just place this little poo somewhere in your home and watch as your kids have fun trying to find it! Silly Poopy will even give them clues, and play a song that'll have them dancing once it's been found. What Do You Meme? is a small business making fun, and funny card games/toys, plush friends and pool floats!They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." — Adele