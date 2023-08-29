Ex-Prosecutor Highlights 'Dagger To The Heart’ Moment For Trump Lawyer

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Monday called out Donald Trump lawyer John Lauro for making spurious arguments during his unsuccessful attempt to delay the trial of the former president’s election interference case.

Lauro “did not do himself any favors,” Kirschner, a former U.S. Army prosecutor and current legal analyst for MSNBC, told the network’s Joy Reid.

“He was a bomb thrower. It sounded like he was making arguments to Donald Trump’s base, not to the judge,” he added.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan set a March 4 trial date. Trump’s legal team wanted it to begin in April 2026.

Chutkan described as “misleading” Lauro’s claim that some cases were taking months and months to come to trial, said Kirschner, who was in court for the trial date announcement.

Some pandemic-era cases did, Kirschner noted, but it’s not usual now.

“I’m sure people would agree with me that when a judge tells you that you’ve put something in a legal filing that is ‘misleading,’ it’s kind of like a dagger to the heart, we don’t take it kindly,” said Kirschner. “But that’s what she told the defense counsel. And she was right.”