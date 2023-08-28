LOADING ERROR LOADING

Critics mocked Donald Trump’s legal spokesperson Alina Habba on Sunday after she appeared to undermine a reason the former president’s lawyers have given in a bid to delay the ex-POTUS from facing trial before the 2024 election.

Fox News’ Shannon Bream asked Habba how Trump’s legal team — from which Habba was dropped in July ― handled the logistics of “prepping a client for all of those different trials” while running for president.

Advertisement

Trump is currently the GOP frontrunner.

“Yeah. If it was a normal person, honestly, Shannon, I could understand the concern. President Trump is not your average person,” Habba replied. “He’s incredibly intelligent and he knows the ropes. He also knows the facts because he lived them.”

“What is going to have to be prepped for? The truth?” Habba added. ”You don’t have to prep much when you’ve done nothing wrong, so that I’m not concerned with.”

On X, aka Twitter, users suggested Habba had contradicted Trump’s lawyers’ attempts to delay any legal proceedings until after the 2024 election, citing the complexity of the various cases he faces.

Advertisement

She just destroyed his “we need years to prep for trial” argument hahaha https://t.co/hgCkOo9SLx — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 28, 2023

lol Trump's legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train pic.twitter.com/2Ra4AXvKjP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2023

So I guess he wants a speedy trial if he doesn't have to prep much, right? Right?! — Timmy Little (@TheTimmyLittle) August 28, 2023