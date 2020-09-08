Disorderly Goat Takes Over Cop Car, Head-Butts Deputy And Eats All The Paperwork

A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia had a run-in with the baddest of the bad last week when she returned to her cruiser to find a goat had taken over.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed deputy was serving civil papers at a home during the encounter. She typically leaves her car door open as she’s had to retreat from “vicious dogs” in the past.

“Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day,” the agency wrote.

Footage from the hairy situation showed the goat in the front seat and was busily eating the deputy’s paperwork. Then, after leaving the vehicle with a mouthful of delicious papers, the goat delivered a head-butt to the deputy’s knees, knocking her down before hoofing it from the scene of the crime.

“Even though she was knocked to the ground she was not physically harmed in the incident,” the department wrote. “At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!”

See the full video below:

