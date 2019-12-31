GOP Rep.'s Request For Reading Recommendations Goes Spectacularly Awry

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Monday asked people on Twitter to recommend reading material for 2020.
But it did not elicit the response she was likely hoping for.
Many tweeters snarkily suggested the U.S. Constitution to Stefanik, who staunchly defended President Donald Trump during the House impeachment proceedings over the Ukraine scandal.
Some highlighted former President Barack Obama’s reading list from 2019.
Others recommended her Oath of Office, former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russia interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s own tweets.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter