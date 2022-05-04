Clark: “You are pro-life, without exceptions for rape and incest and life or health of the mother. Additionally, in 1993, you were arrested for violently assaulting your then-pregnant wife. Some people might see those two things at odds, but they both involve you exerting control over a woman’s body. Is that what Coloradans want from their governor?”

Lopez: “Well, first of all, it wasn’t a violent situation. If you go back and look ―”

Clark: “You were arrested for assault.”

Lopez: “We were both arrested for assault. Both of us, OK?”

Clark: “... and one of you was pregnant. So, again, the question is: Do Coloradans want somebody who has a history both in word and action of controlling the bodies of women?”