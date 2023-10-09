Greta Gerwig Pushed To Keep This Key Scene In 'Barbie': 'Everything In Me Needs This'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Greta Gerwig said she had to fight to keep the “I’m Just Ken” dance scene in the “Barbie” movie.

Gerwig explained at BFI London Film Festival that the scene featuring Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu led to discussion over whether it was needed in the film, according to Variety.

“It just said in the script, ’And then it becomes a dream ballet and they work it out through dance,” Gerwig told “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong on Sunday.

“There was a big meeting that was like, ‘Do you need this?’ And I was like, ‘Everything in me needs this.’ They were like, ‘What do you even mean? What is a dream ballet?’ And I was like, ‘A dream ballet? Where do I begin!’”

Gerwig went on to point to the iconic 1952 musical film “Singin’ in the Rain,” noting that it served as inspiration for the scene due to its “a dream ballet inside of a dream ballet.”

“I was like, if people could follow that in ‘Singing in the Rain,’ I think we’ll be fine. I think people will know what this is. So that was the big reference point,” she said.

“Even though everything felt right to me and was giving me so much joy in the way we were doing it, it was also like, ‘Oh no, this could be just terrible, but now I’m committed.’”

Ronson told Vanity Fair this summer that Gosling understood that the song “had to walk this line of not being funny or parody.”

“But obviously, the song is also kind of ridiculous at times. So he was really amazing, and when he really did start hitting the big notes, I was like, this dude is a vocal powerhouse,” Ronson explained.

“Barbie,” which has scored over $1.4 billion at the global box office, passed “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” as the highest-grossing film of 2023 and made a one week run in IMAX theaters last month with a new post-credits scene.

David Heyman, an Oscar-nominated producer on the film, recently argued at Deadline’s Contenders London event that one of the reasons for the film’s success is due to its originality.

“There’s a real hunger for originality. Greta Gerwig is a singular artist, she pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in the most collaborative way,” Heyman explained.