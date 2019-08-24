Gwendoline Christie Reveals ‘Game Of Thrones’ Plot Twist That Left Her ‘Angry'

One key plot twist in the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” left actor Gwendoline Christie “angry” on behalf of her character, Brienne of Tarth.

The scene in which Jaime Lannister (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) abandons her to return to his sister/lover Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) left Christie feeling “incredibly upset” for Brienne, she told Deadline in an interview published Friday.

“And then I realized I had moved into that space where I feel deeply, deeply protective of this character,” she explained. “I was also thrilled about it as an actor, because it meant getting to use some real acting muscles.”

“I did feel angry for the character in that moment, but what was brilliant is that she goes straight back to work, and ultimately, she supersedes her ambition,” added Christie, who has revealed she submitted herself for an Emmy nomination as a “testament” to Brienne.

“She wanted to be a member of Renly’s Kingsguard, and in the end she becomes Lord Commander of Bran’s Kingsguard. She’s in charge,” she said. “It’s all about her skill as a knight. Her abilities, her intelligence. I felt, by the end, like she’d stepped into her own power.”