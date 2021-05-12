The 10 Most Popular Hair Styles Of 2021, From Curtains To Mullets

The past year has been a pretty weird time for our hair – we cut it ourselves, or desperately tried hacks to cover up its lack of maintenance, as hairdressers were closed for months on end. But now they’re back open (let’s hope, for good), it’s time to find out what trends our locks will be enjoying this year.

The team at Cosmetify has released their 2021 Hair Report, revealing the most searched hairstyles over the past 12 months, as well as the styles which have had the biggest increase in popularity.

Fancy something new, as the world opens up again? Try these for inspiration.

The 5 most popular hairstyles of 2021

1. The mullet

Described by the BBC as “style’s unlikeliest comeback,” the mullet, sported here by Miley Cyrus, is – apparently – back on trend. It was the most searched hairstyle in the past year, the report says, by more than 15.5 million people.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

2. Waves

Waves = a popular answer to hair growth during lockdown, giving us beachy holiday vibes when we’re still a few months off from having one ourselves.

Igor Alecsander via Getty Images beautiful woman outdoors

3. Wings

A style beloved of the tousled skateboarding and surfer community – instead of lying flat to your ears, the hair flips up and comes straight out like an airplane wing, hence the name. Forget Redbull, let Harry Styles show you how it’s done.

NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

4. Curtains

Yep, they’re back (again) – think Peter Andre in Mysterious Girl. Also known in the US as the “butt cut”.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Ron Galella Collection via Getty

5. Extensions

While most of us are desperate for a chop, there’s no lengths some won’t go to achieve the hair of their dreams. Beloved of influencers and coming in fifth place: extensions... for those looking for a little extra boost.

Delmaine Donson via Getty Images Shot of a fashionable young woman posing indoors

5 more styles on the rise

As well as looking at the most popular hairstyles of the past year, researchers looked at the hair searches going up in popularity.

1. Curtain bangs

These are exactly what you’d expect: a long fringe parted in the middle to frame your face. The style had a whopping 1,016% increase in search.

AleksandarGeorgiev via Getty Images

2. The new pixie

A slightly longer, thicker variation of your standard pixie crop, says the report.

a-wrangler via Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Layered locks

Massive TBT. And just in time for the Friends reunion. The Rachel anyone?

LSOphoto via Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Modern mullet

The “modern” mullet – or making a bad hairstyle marginally more acceptable – is achieved by shaving the sides, then applying the usual mullet formula.

Renphoto via Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Middle parting

What Gen Z uses to troll Millennials. Pick a side. No, wait, don’t.